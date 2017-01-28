Turkish, UK Prime Ministers Agree on Closer Cooperation in Fighting Terrorism

"We have agreed on closer cooperation in terms of fight against terrorism. Among the topics that we have discussed, was the coup attempt [in Turkey] on July 15. We informed May that the terrorist organization [headed by cleric Fethullah Gulen] is operating in the United Kingdom as well as across the world. We asked the United Kingdom to take all necessary measures concerning this issue," Yildirim said at the press conference.
Yildirim added that an agreement between Turkey and the United Kingdom on joint construction of fighter jets was signed and that the security services of both countries will work on increasing security measures at the airports.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete HERE you go. THIS is to get RUSSIA OFF the picture. Teresa MAY is a RUSSIAN'S HATER. Worst is Russia inability to make them PAY. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Wow! It take Turkey over five years to finally get out of the blanket from threats and fears and finally looking around and whispering that she is safe and will fight DAESH alongside others.
cast235
I would had removed ALL UK's investments inside Russia. ALL Buy them OFF.
This sounds like SOVIET days, when west was the aggressor for political reasons, when west was doing much worst. You never let them get away with nothing. Soon the JOKES will begin. They used to promote youth into programs. Making Russians look and sound STUPID.
peaceactivist2