Senior Russian, German Defense Officials Discuss East Europe, Mideast Situation

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian Defense Ministry International Military Cooperation Main Directorate Chief Sergei Koshelev and his German counterpart Geza von Geyr discussed the situation in Eastern Europe and in the Middle East, as well as the Russia-NATO relations, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement Friday.

"The sides discussed urgent issues of international security, in particular, the situation in Eastern Europe and the Middle East, Russia-NATO relations and exchanged views on the state of and prospects for the renewal of cooperation between the defense departments of the two countries," the statement said.

The sides agreed on the need for continuous dialogue to reduce tensions and stabilize the situation in Eastern Europe, it said.

The Russian official "drew the attention of the interlocutor to the existing concerns related to the substantial increase in the military activity of the North Atlantic alliance near the Russian borders, as well as the deployment of missile defense means in Romania and Poland."

The sides agreed to continue contacts to discuss security issues and military relations, the statement said.