Register
20:07 GMT +323 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Warsaw residents walk among the graves and a monument of Red Army soldiers killed while driving Nazi German troops from the city in January 1945, at their cemetery in Warsaw, Poland

    Russia Expects Poland to Publicly Condemn Desecration of Soviet WWII Memorial

    © AP Photo/ Czarek Sokolowski
    Politics
    Get short URL
    15330

    Russia expects Polish authorities to publicly condemn the desecration of the Soviet Military Cemetery in Warsaw, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The cemetery was damaged late on Monday by vandals who painted 15 red swastika and other Nazi symbols on the steps around the central obelisk, according to a representative of the Russian Embassy in Warsaw.

    Monument in Soviet soldiers cementry in Warsaw, Poland.
    © Wikipedia/ sfu
    Soviet World War II Memorial Vandalized in Warsaw

    "We are outraged by the ongoing 'war' against our memorial sites in Poland. We expect the authorities in Warsaw to publicly condemn the incident at the cemetery-mausoleum of Soviet soldiers. Otherwise, the situation will continue to deteriorate, and this has a detrimental effect on the general state of Russian-Polish relations," the ministry said in a statement.

    The Russian Embassy in Warsaw lodged a protest to Poland on this occasion, demanding to eliminate the consequences of the incident, to find and punish the perpetrators. Appropriate demarches will also be undertaken in Moscow through diplomatic channels, the Russian ministry noted.

    People hold flags, as they participate in the annual procession commemorating the Latvian Waffen-SS (Schutzstaffel) unit, also known as the Legionnaires, in Riga, Latvia March 16, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Ints Kalnins
    Unrepentant: Latvian Waffen SS March Slap in the Face to Jews, Anti-Fascist Latvians, Slavs

    "The origins of yet another criminal escapade are clear. Warsaw is engaged in a radical revision of assessments of key historical events of the 20th century, especially World War II. As a consequence, the role of the Red Army in the liberation of Europe and Poland from the Nazis is denied, the real offensive on our war memorial heritage has been started, the demolition of Soviet/Russian monuments is openly encouraged. The so-called 'fight against symbols of Communist rule' is being carried out in such an uncivilized manner, still at the same time the solicitous attitude to graves is emphasized," the Foreign Ministry added.

    According to the ministry, the desecration of the memorial in Warsaw "once again clearly shows the depravity of such a policy, which cannot be justified by any ideological links … After getting an anti-Russian signal, criminals already do not make differences between monuments and burials, mock the memory of our heroes and, as experience shows, feel their impunity."

    The Soviet Military Cemetery is a burial place for over 21,000 Soviet Army soldiers from the first Belarusian Front who died while liberating Poland from Nazi forces in 1944-1945. The cemetery was officially opened in 1950 on the fifth anniversary of Germany's defeat in World War II. The cemetery's centerpiece features an obelisk surrounded by soldier sculptures.

    Tags:
    Nazis, WWII, Poland, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Top Ten Best and Worst Places to Live in 2017
    Top Ten Best and Worst Places to Live in 2017
    So Much for 'European Values'...
    So Much for 'European Values'...
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok