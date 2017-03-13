Polish Prosecutors Summon Tusk to Testify on Poland-Russia Ties

WARSAW (Sputnik) — According to the Polish Press Agency, Tusk will be questioned on Tuesday regarding the case of former head of Polish counterintelligence service who is believed to have cooperated with foreign services without the required authorization of the Polish authorities.

The case concerns the former leaders of the military intelligence services in Poland in connection with the decision on cooperation with the Russian FSB.

Last May, Polish Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz said such cooperation had violated the country's legislation. Under the Polish legislation, the prime minister is responsible for organizing the supervision of security services or for appointing a special coordinator to maintain this supervision. Tusk, who served as state's prime minister in 2007-2014, bypassed the law and never appointed such a coordinator.