Register
16:33 GMT +325 January 2017
Live
    Search
    European Parliament flag

    EU Needs a 'Reset' and Russia's Help to Solve Its Problems

    © Flickr/ European Parliament
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 119 0 0

    Right-wing movements have gained popularity in Europe over the last year, especially amid the massive influx of refugees from the Middle East to the EU. In an interview with Sputnik, former chairman of the German Die Linke party's faction, Gregor Gysi, said that the EU needs a "reset" and that all crises should be resolved jointly with Russia.

    French far-right National Front Party leader, Marine Le Pen delivers a speech during a meeting in Paris, France, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2015.
    © AP Photo/ Francois Mori
    France's Right-Wing FN Party Head Le Pen Urges End to ‘Superpower’ of EU
    The politician criticized the policies of populist movements, saying he "sees a chance to stop Le Pen, Wilders, Petri and the others."

    According to Gysi, right-wing populists are trying to present themselves as a pan-European powerful movement, which they are not.

    "I am glad that in the United States and in Europe, millions of people marched against such course; people are opposed to the right-wing populists who are doing the same things, which once were done by the Nazis," Gysi told Sputnik Germany.

    Populist parties, including the AfD, have gained momentum in the European Union over recent months amid the EU refugee crisis. During the September state parliamentary election in Berlin, the AfD, running on an anti-immigration campaign, won 25 seats, becoming the fifth in popularity among voters.

    Given such negative developments, the EU needs a "reset", which would ensure that the Europeans stick to the original values of the EU, Gysi argued.

    "The EU emerged as a peaceful project, the aim of which was to prevent wars in the future. Currently, however, many governments are abusing the EU for anti-social and anti-democratic purposes and are trying to turn it into a military power on the global stage. The EU needs a "reset" instead of a new nationalization, because otherwise, the Europeans will increasingly turn away from the European concept," the politician stated.

    Commenting on the EU's policy toward Russia, Gysi stressed that global problems "can't be resolved without Russia" and that Brussels and Moscow "should view each other as strong and equal partners."

    "The sanctions, the new arms race, and the policy of isolation are a mistake," the politician stressed.

    Dark clouds hang over the Reichstag, the German parliament Bundestag building, in Berlin
    © AP Photo/ Markus Schreiber
    German Right-Wing Politician Blasts German WWII Mentality of 'Defeated People'
    At the same time, Gysi stated that Russia should have no illusions about the AfD and right-wing nationalists from other countries.

    "Despite all the problems relating to sanctions, I can only warn Russia against the support of these parties," the politician said, adding that right-wing politicians call for the lifting of sanctions against Russia only because "they believe that they share with Russia the common goal of the EU collapse."

    Russia has been targeted by several rounds of sanctions inflicted by Brussels, Washington and their allies in light of Crimea's reunification with Russia in 2014 and on the pretext of Moscow's alleged involvement in the Donbass conflict, a claim that Russia has repeatedly refuted.

    Related:

    Putin Says Europe Must Be United Despite 'Attempts to Build New Walls'
    Tags:
    populism, cooperation, EU, Russia, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Vive le Cirque! Spectacular Show at International Circus Festival in Monaco
    Vive le Cirque! Spectacular Show at International Circus Festival in Monaco
    The 404
    Error 404
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok