Turkey to Seize Assets of Sponsors of North Korean Nuclear, Missile Programs

ANKARA (Sputnik) — Turkish authorities will freeze financial and other assets, as well as the sources of income of companies and individuals enlisted in the UNSC sanction lists on non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.
The persons and entities from the sanction list will also be prohibited to enter or pass through Turkey.
North Korea carried out a number of missile launches and nuclear tests last year, with one of the latest being a launch of four missiles in the direction of the Sea of Japan conducted on March 6 and a new high-thrust rocket engine being tested on the ground on Sunday. The launches are considered to be in violation with the UNSC resolution by the United Nations.
