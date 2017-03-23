MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The large-scale annual Foal Eagle exercises on South Korean soil aimed at practicing deterrence against North Korea were launched on March 1.

“We consider it unacceptable to use the ongoing situation in North Korea in order to achieve unilateral military advantage and massive flow of new types of arms to the region,” the spokeswoman said at the press briefing.

Seoul and Washington first agreed to deploy THAAD in July 2016 amid South Korea’s growing unease about North Korea’s nuclear program. The system is designed to intercept short, medium and intermediate ballistic missiles at the terminal incoming stage.

On March 8, in line with the July 2016 agreement with the United States, components for the THAAD system began to arrive in South Korea, as Seoul wanted the system to be deployed rapidly in response to a threat from North Korea.

The move was criticized by neighboring China and Russia as threatening security in the region.