'Blind' Sanctions Unable to Solve N Korean Nuclear Issue - Beijing

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to Hua, China hopes that the parties will seriously consider the "dual track" and "dual suspension" initiative put forward by Beijing.

"It has been proven that blind sanctions simply can not solve the problem, dialogue and consultation is the right way out. The DPRK nuclear issue is complex and long-standing one, and it is only possible to fundamentally solve the nuclear issue on the peninsula by taking into account the reasonable security concerns of all parties," Hua said at a press briefing.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on March 8 suggested that North Korea stop launches of its missiles and halt development of nuclear program in exchange for the termination of military drills conducted by the United States and South Korea. However, the proposal was rejected by the United States.

North Korea declared itself a nuclear power in 2005. The United States, Japan and South Korea, as well as Russia and China, took part in talks with Pyongyang between 2003 and 2009 on denuclearizing the Korean peninsula, but North Korea withdrew from the talks.

Since the beginning of 2016, North Korea carried out a number of missile launches and nuclear tests, with the latest being the launch of four missiles in the direction of the Sea of Japan, conducted on March 6, 2017, prompting new round of tensions on the peninsula.