Tillerson's Decision to Skip NATO Meeting, Visit Russia 'Disturbing'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Quigley noted that Tillerson affirmed the importance of NATO during his US Senate confirmation hearing, and he calls on the Secretary of State to rethink his decision.

"Given Vladimir Putin’s open disdain for NATO, and President Trump’s vocal skepticism about this vital alliance, Secretary Tillerson’s decision to miss this meeting with our global partners sends a very disturbing message to the American people and our friends around the world,"

On Monday, the State Department announced Tillerson would not attend the NATO meeting in Brussels on April 5-6.

Congerssman Mike Quigley from the US state of Illinois serves on the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!