Members of US Hearing on 'Russian Interference' Entangled in Situation - Kremlin

On Monday, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director James Comey and NSA Director Admiral Michael Rogers testified in front of the House Intelligence Committee on the alleged Russian interference in the US presidential election.

Peskov said that the participants of the US hearing on the alleged Russian role in the November 2016 vote in the US have become entangled in the situation, and while trying to find any evidence proving their claims are "making a go-around."

"It seems that the participants of the hearing have already become entangled in the situation. They are trying to find the confirmation of their own conclusions, they cannot do this, find any evidence and are already making a go-around."

Moreover, Peskov declined to comment on FBI Director James Comey's assessment that Russia purportedly concluded Donald Trump was a "hopeless" candidate against Hillary Clinton.

"This is more of a permanent internal discussion in the US, and we would like to stay on the sidelines of these fruitless discussions."

The hearing does not contribute to the development of bilateral ties, Peskov added.

"Unequivocally, it can hardly be considered a constructive contribution to the development of bilateral relations," Peskov told reporters of the House Intelligence Committee hearings on Monday.

Russian authorities, including the Kremlin spokesman, have repeatedly refuted the allegations on Russia's alleged role in the US election calling them groundless and lacking proof.

During the hearing, both Comey and Rogers repeated the conclusions writted in the US intelligence report released in January, which was mostly based on media publications and social media. They also confirmed that Russia in any way did not affect the vote tallies in the US.