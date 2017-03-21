US State Secretary Not to Attend NATO Foreign Ministers' Meeting in April

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US State Secretary Rex Tillerson will not attend a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels on April 5-6, a US State Department's spokesperson told Sputnik.

"[US Undersecretary] Tom Shannon will represent the United States at the NATO foreign ministers meeting," the spokesperson said.

"O‎n Wednesday [March 22], Secretary Tillerson will meet with NATO member country foreign ministers from Albania, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, The Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Turkey and the United Kingdom when the Coalition to Defeat ISIS [Daesh] meets at the State Department," the spokesperson added.