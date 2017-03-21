Premature to Speak of Tillerson's Meeting With Putin - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A State Department spokesperson told Sputnik early Tuesday that Tillerson planned to travel to Russia in April, following media reports naming April 12 as the date of his visit.

"Let us wait when there are official statements on this matter. Not Reuters statements, but when the State Department and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will finally report on the visit," Peskov told reporters.

This statement made amid the ongoing investigation into alleged Russian interference in the US presidetial elections.

Russian authorities, including the Kremlin spokesman, have repeatedly refuted the allegations on Russia's alleged role in the US election calling them groundless and lacking proof.

On Monday, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director James Comey and NSA Director Admiral Michael Rogers testified in front of the House Intelligence Committee on the alleged Russian interference in the US presidential election.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!