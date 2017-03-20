White House Maintains 'No Evidence of Trump-Russia Collusion' - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The White House official referred to comments by former CIA Acting Director Michael Morrell and Director of National Intelligence James Clapper that they have seen no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials.

"Nothing has changed," a White House official wrote in the email. "Senior [President Barack] Obama intelligence officials have gone on record to confirm there is no evidence of Trump-Russia collusion and there is no evidence of a Trump-Russia scandal."

Earlier on Monday, Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey told the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee there is an ongoing federal investigation into Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 US election.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied the allegations into meddling in eth US elections, calling them absurd and created to deflect public opinion from revealed instances of corruption and other pressing domestic concerns.