Register
22:31 GMT +315 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Yahoo sign at the company's headquarters in Sunnyvale, Calif. (File)

    Yahoo Hack: What US Mainstream Media Don't Tell You About Russian 'Spy'

    © AP Photo/ Marcio Jose Sanchez
    Politics
    Get short URL
    271790

    While the US Justice Department is unleashing its righteous fury against two Russian intelligence operatives allegedly involved in the hacking of half a billion Yahoo accounts, none of today's US media coverage mentioned that one of the culprits is being suspected of cooperating with foreign intelligence services including, apparently, the CIA.

    Yahoo
    © Flickr/ abhisawa
    US Charges 2 Alleged Russian FSB Officers, 2 Hackers Over 2014 Yahoo Attack - Justice Dept.
    The United States has accused four individuals, including two Russian intelligence officers, of hacking at least half a billion Yahoo accounts back in 2014.

    Yahoo shed light on the data breach last fall; later the company revealed that in 2013 it had also fallen victim to a cyberattack.

    According to US officials, the intrusion targeted the email accounts of Russian and US officials, Russian journalists, employees of financial services and other businesses.

    "We are announcing an indictment of four individuals responsible for hacking into Yahoo and the use of that information to obtain information of yahoo accounts and other email productions. Defendants include two officers of the Russian intelligence services and two criminal hackers with whom they conspired," Acting Assistant Attorney General Mary McCord said.

    The Washington Post highlighted that the latter charges are unrelated to the hacking of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and the FBI's ongoing investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

    The indicted intelligence officers are Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) operatives Dmitry Dokuchaev and Igor Sushchin. The other two are hackers Aleksey Belan and Karim Baratov.

    However, what US mainstream media have failed to report is that Dokuchaev was charged with treason and arrested by Russian authorities back in December 2016 along with his FSB superior Sergey Mikhailov and Kaspersky Lab's top manager Ruslan Stoyanov.

    The CIA seal is seen.
    © AP Photo/ Carolyn Kaster
    CIA Plays No Part in Russia's FSB Information Security Center Detentions
    Their collaborator, Vladimir Anikeev, who is referred to by the media as the founder of hacker group Shaltay-Boltay, was arrested in October 2016.

    According to Sputnik's law enforcement source, the four are suspected of transferring data to foreign agencies.

    "Indeed, they are detained on suspicion of treason. It is assumed that they regularly provided information to foreign, likely US, intelligence service members," the source revealed in early February, adding that the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) does not appear in the treason case.

    "Why they committed the crime and what exactly they provided is being analyzed within the investigation framework," the source noted.

    However, Russian media outlet Gazeta.ru suggested that Dokuchaev and Mikhailov collaborated with the CIA, citing a source in a Russian law enforcement service.

    "Head of the Information Security Center of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation Sergey Mikhailov and his deputy Dmitry Dokuchaev are accused of having violated the oath and begun cooperating with the CIA," the source said, as quoted by the media outlet.

    According to Gazeta.ru, FSB started an internal investigation over Mikhailov and Dokuchaev's alleged collaboration with Western companies closely connected with foreign secret services a year ago.

    It was also reported that the investigation was launched over a cybercrime that was committed by the suspects a few years ago.

    Leaked CIA Cyberweapon Cache Reveals Grave Danger to Civil Liberties
    The investigation indicated that Kaspersky Lab's employee Stoyanov acted as a facilitator, transferring information from the two FSB operatives to foreign companies, the media outlet wrote.

    It looks rather strange that none of the US mainstream media sources have mentioned the fact that Dokuchaev currently remains under arrest in Russia on charges of treason.

    The question arises, why the US Justice Department, avoided mentioning that the aforementioned FSB operative is being accused of spying and collaborating with foreign intelligence services.

    The recent WikiLeaks disclosure of the CIA hacking group's activities has once again undermined Washington's claims regarding Russia's involvement in overseas cyberattacks.

    Is it possible that the CIA was indirectly involved in the hacking of Yahoo in order to later implicate Russia?

    As CIA documents released by WikiLeaks indicate, the US intelligence agency is capable of using false flag digital "fingerprints" to shift blame on other nations, including Russia.

    Related:

    FBI Closes in on Several CIA Contractors in Wikileaks Disclosure Investigation
    Moscow Urges US to Respond to WikiLeaks CIA Hacking Accusations
    WikiLeaks Holds Presser Following Groundbreaking Release of 'Vault 7' Archive
    CIA Hackers: Why WikiLeaks 'Vault 7' Becomes a Wake-Up Call For Users, IT Giants
    Russia Takes Into Account WikiLeaks Report of CIA Attempts to Wiretap Putin
    Tags:
    Russian hackers, secret service, hacking attack, treason, spy, cyberattack, intelligence, cyber crime, hackers, WikiLeaks, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Democratic National Committee, Federal Security Service, Kaspersky Lab, Yahoo, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Syrian Kurds Showcase Traditional Attire at Fashion Show
    Military Pinups
    Deep Throat
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok