CIA Plays No Part in Russia's FSB Information Security Center Detentions

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The law enforcement source added that it was unclear what special services could have received intelligence from the two detained FSB members, despite media reports linking the intelligence-gathering to the CIA.

"Indeed, they are detained on suspicion of treason. It is assumed that they regularly provided information to foreign, likely US, intelligence service members," the source said.

“Why they committed the crime and what exactly they provided is being analyzed within the investigation framework,” the source added.

The head of computer incidents investigation at Kaspersky Lab was also arrested over treason charges, Russian media reported last week.

According to media reports, Sergey Mikhailov, the head of one of departments of the FSB’s information security center, his subordinate Dmitry Dokuchayev, head of computer incidents investigation at Kaspersky Lab Ruslan Stoyanov and Vladimir Anikeev, who is referred to by the media as the founder of hacker group Shaltay-Boltay, were arrested on treason charges.