Houthis Ready for New Talks With Yemeni Gov't, but No Longer Trust UN

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He highlighted that the Houthis would participate in the talks in any case as they sought to present their suggestions to the other side of the conflict.

"We are ready to enter any new round of negotiations, whether it will take place in Kuwait, Muscat, or Geneva… but whether it will be focused on a solid and sustainable solution against the Saudi-US aggression toward Yemen — we doubt, we are not sure and do not trust anymore the UN, as well as initiatives suggested by the International Quartet and others," the Houthi member said.

Yemen has been engulfed in a violent conflict between the government headed by Hadi and the Houthi movement backed by army units loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh since 2014.

A woman sits next to her malnourished baby at a therapeutic feeding center in a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen. There have been numerous reported cases of dying from starvation in Yemeni hospitals. © AP Photo/ Hani Mohammed

Since March 2015, the Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf countries has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request. Peace talks failed in August after the Houthis refused to support a road map proposed by UN Special Envoy for Yemen Ismail Ahmed that involves the rebels laying down arms and the setting up of a unity government.

The Yemen Quartet for peace comprises the United States, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.