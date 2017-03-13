Moscow Concerned Over Saudi-Led Coalition's Plans to Storm Yemen's Largest Port

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Yemen's civil war between the internationally recognized Aden-based government of President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi movement backed by army units loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh erupted in March 2015. The same month, the Saudi-led coalition of Arab countries started carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request.

According to the official data, the conflict in Yemen has claimed the lives of some 4,600 civilians, leaving over 8,000 civilians injured.

"The plans to storm Yemen’s largest port, Hodeidah, are extremely concerning. The fighting will not only inevitably lead to a mass exodus of the population, but will virtually cut off the capital of the country Sanaa from the routes of humanitarian supplies and food," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a comment published by the ministry.

According to the official, the humanitarian situation in Yemen "is becoming g more and more catastrophic," and "is rarely mentioned in Western media and NGO reports, basically being hushed up."

"We are calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities regardless of the reasoning behind them. We are convinced that there is no military solution to the conflict in Yemen," she said.