Saudi-Led Coalition Used Brazilian-Made Rockets in Yemen - Amnesty Int'l

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Saudi-led coalition has used Brazilian-manufactured rockets containing banned cluster munitions on residential areas in the Yemeni city of Sadah on February 15, a human rights watchdog said Thursday.
#Yemen:when will #Saudi coalition stop using banned weapons? New use of #Brazil-ian cluster bombs, civilians injured https://t.co/xxB7PlYQET pic.twitter.com/f0peZpC21U— Rasha Mohamed (@RashaMoh2) 9 марта 2017 г.
“The Saudi Arabia-led coalition absurdly justifies its use of cluster munitions by claiming it is in line with international law, despite concrete evidence of the human cost to civilians caught up in the conflict. Cluster munitions are inherently indiscriminate weapons that inflict unimaginable harm on civilian lives. The use of such weapons is prohibited by customary international humanitarian law under all circumstances," Director of Research at Amnesty International Beirut regional office Lynn Maalouf said as quoted in the watchdog's report.
According to the official data, the conflict in Yemen has claimed the lives of some 4,600 civilians, leaving over 8,000 civilians injured.
All comments
Show new comments (0)