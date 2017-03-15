Register
15 March 2017
    An al-Qaida logo is seen on a street on the town of Jaar in southern Abyan province, Yemen

    Trump Expands Pentagon Authority to Conduct Counterterror Operations in Yemen

    © AP Photo/ Hani Mohammed
    Middle East
    US President Donald Trump has given the Department of Defense top officials more freedom to execute counterterrorism missions in Yemen, media reported.

    WASHINGTON, March 15 (Sputnik) — Pentagon commanders will have additional authority in selecting Yemen operations in order to achieve "a strategic effect" and will not need the president's approval for each strike, CNN reported on Tuesday citing official sources.

    Al-Qaida logo is seen on a street sign in Yemen. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Hani Mohammed
    US Hit Al Qaeda in Yemen More in One Week Than Obama Did in One Year
    The White House is currently in talks with defense officials over similar amount of freedom in Libya and Somali, where the number of terrorist groups is rapidly growing, the media added.

    On January 29, the Trump administration ordered its first military raid against the al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) terror group in Yemen, which is banned in Russia.

    During the operation, US special operations forces killed 14 militants. However, the raid also resulted in death of US Navy Seal William Owens and an aircraft crash-landing. Right after the operation, media reported that as many as 20 civilians may have been killed.

    Tags:
    Special Operations troops, al Qaeda, Yemen, United States
      avatar
      jas
      we'll find out if it was the Pentagon protecting terrorists or Obama. If they actually start killing real terrorists, we'll know Obama was protecting them.
    • Reply
      avatar
      cast235
      KEEP talking to PARTNERS now. U.S WILL place puppets in YEMEN, oust IRAN, more in Libya to control all resources and the area.
      Another RAQQA experience. Russia was so distracted that U.S got in there. And will get most of Syria away from Damascus. Watch. And Russia will have to DO whatever Washington says. Including PACK you things and LEAVE.... Like in Ukraine. ENJOY!!
