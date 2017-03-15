Poroshenko's Proposal on Full Donbass Transport Halt Violates Minsk Deal

MINSK (Sputnik) — On Wednesday Poroshenko proposed to the country's National Security and Defense Council to make a decision to completely halt transport connection with the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics until the enterprises in regions return to the Ukrainian jurisdiction.

"[Poroshenko's proposal] directly contradicts the Minsk agreements," Gryzlov told reporters a few hours after the Ukrainian leader proposed to the National Security and Defense Council to halt rail and other transport connections with Donetsk and Lugansk.

In late January, a group of former participants of Ukraine's military operation in Donbass, including several lawmakers, blocked traffic on several segments of freight rail lines running from the territories uncontrolled by Kiev. The blockade led to irregularities in supplies of anthracite coal from Donbass, leading to power shortages in Ukraine and prompting Kiev to declare an energy emergency.

