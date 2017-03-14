Ukrainian Treason Case of Ex-President Yanukovych Sent to Court

KIEV (Sputnik) — In late November 2016, Yanukovich, who is currently residing in Russia, testified in the case on the 2014 Maidan uprising via a video linkup with Kiev. During the hearing, it was announced that Yanukovich was suspected of treason.

"Today, the representatives of the Prosecutor General's Office, namely the military prosecutor's office, sent Yanukovych's case to the court. As for me, this is an unprecedented event, because it is the first court process over Ukrainian president… treason case against the leader elected by the nation," Lutsenko told reporters.

Mass protests erupted in Ukraine after Yanukovych refused to sign an association agreement with the European Union. The government of Yanukovych was toppled after months of protests in Kiev's landmark Maidan square in February 2014.

During the clashes between the security forces and the protesters more than 100 people died. New Ukrainian authorities headed by President Petro Poroshenko put the blame on Yanukovych.