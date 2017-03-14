Poroshenko Against Kiev's Trade Ties With 'Confiscated' Enterprises in Donbass

KIEV, March 14 (Sputnik) — On March 1, the self-proclaimed republics in Donbass decided to impose the receivership regime on Ukrainian enterprises in the area in response to the transport blockade.
"After the seizure of these enterprises we cannot have any trade relations with these 'confiscated' enterprises. We will not allow any of their activities. And we ask for support of these decisions, inter alia, through the enhancement of the EU sanctions against Russia," Poroshenko said, as quoted by his press service.
In 2014, Kiev launched a military operation against the DPR and the LPR, when the two regions refused to recognize the new Ukrainian government that came to power in what they perceive to be a coup. In 2017, a group of former participants of Ukraine's military operation in Donbass, including Ukrainian lawmakers, blocked on some sections freight railroad links with areas in Donbas not controlled by Kiev.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Ukraine cannot point to anything. What got Russia to do with the LPR and DPR confiscation? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete THE PRICE TO PAY FOR THE UNELECT GOVERNMENT,NEXT TIME EU/CIA DON'T FK UP THIS BAD! LEARN BY YE MISTAKES AND LEARN TO PROSPER INSTEAD OF FKN IT ALL UP FOR OTHERS!NOW THE DAMAGE HAS BEEN DONE ONLY A LEGITIMATE VOTED GOVERNMENT Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Glamoureus, when has actual facts stopped the EU backing the Kiev regime? The EU has invested too much, with too much to gain, and willing to overlook the Neo-Nazis running around in Ukraine, to stop now.
Glamoureus
Zip Zero.
Poroshenko needs to wake up from the La-La-Land. By cutting water off and by not paying retirement founds to LPR and DPR he commits crime against Minsk 2
EU would break their part of Minsk if they agreed on this one with Porky
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Minsk_II
MITCH
NOT FAKE,NOR LIES AND TRICKS BUT 100% UKRAINIANS,MAYBE BEEN DIFFERENT,BECAUSE NO LEADER WHO KILLS HIS CIVILS DESERVES TO EARN THEIR TRUST,JUST LIVE AND BEAR IT!
Rick Sanchezin reply toGlamoureus(Show commentHide comment)