Register
20:43 GMT +314 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Ukrainian Petro Poroshenko attends a panel discussion on the first day of the 53rd Munich Security Conference (MSC) at the Bayerischer Hof hotel in Munich, Germany, February 17, 2017

    Poroshenko Against Kiev's Trade Ties With 'Confiscated' Enterprises in Donbass

    © AFP 2017/ THOMAS KIENZLE
    Politics
    Get short URL
    311903

    Ukraine opposes any trade relations with the enterprises located in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) after the introduction of a receivership regime by the republics' authorities, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said Tuesday.

    KIEV, March 14 (Sputnik) — On March 1, the self-proclaimed republics in Donbass decided to impose the receivership regime on Ukrainian enterprises in the area in response to the transport blockade.

    "After the seizure of these enterprises we cannot have any trade relations with these 'confiscated' enterprises. We will not allow any of their activities. And we ask for support of these decisions, inter alia, through the enhancement of the EU sanctions against Russia," Poroshenko said, as quoted by his press service.

    Former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych interviewed by RIA Novosti
    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Yanukovych to Sputnik: Granting Autonomy Status to Donbass Should Be Decided Via Referendum
    He added that Kiev's position was that the territories of Donbas controlled by both the DPR and the LPR should be returned under Ukraine's sovereignty.

    In 2014, Kiev launched a military operation against the DPR and the LPR, when the two regions refused to recognize the new Ukrainian government that came to power in what they perceive to be a coup. In 2017, a group of former participants of Ukraine's military operation in Donbass, including Ukrainian lawmakers, blocked on some sections freight railroad links with areas in Donbas not controlled by Kiev.

    Related:

    Yanukovych: Granting Autonomy Status to Donbass Should Be Decided Via Referendum
    Donbass Blockade Organizers Warn Kiev All Russian Coal Supplies May Be Blocked
    Russian Investigative Committee Launches Criminal Case Into Shelling of Donbass
    Tags:
    Petro Poroshenko, Donbass, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      Glamoureus
      Ukraine cannot point to anything. What got Russia to do with the LPR and DPR confiscation?

      Zip Zero.

      Poroshenko needs to wake up from the La-La-Land. By cutting water off and by not paying retirement founds to LPR and DPR he commits crime against Minsk 2

      EU would break their part of Minsk if they agreed on this one with Porky

      en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Minsk_II
    • Reply
      avatar
      MITCH
      THE PRICE TO PAY FOR THE UNELECT GOVERNMENT,NEXT TIME EU/CIA DON'T FK UP THIS BAD! LEARN BY YE MISTAKES AND LEARN TO PROSPER INSTEAD OF FKN IT ALL UP FOR OTHERS!NOW THE DAMAGE HAS BEEN DONE ONLY A LEGITIMATE VOTED GOVERNMENT
      NOT FAKE,NOR LIES AND TRICKS BUT 100% UKRAINIANS,MAYBE BEEN DIFFERENT,BECAUSE NO LEADER WHO KILLS HIS CIVILS DESERVES TO EARN THEIR TRUST,JUST LIVE AND BEAR IT!
    • Reply
      Rick Sanchezin reply toGlamoureus(Show commentHide comment)
      Glamoureus, when has actual facts stopped the EU backing the Kiev regime? The EU has invested too much, with too much to gain, and willing to overlook the Neo-Nazis running around in Ukraine, to stop now.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Beautiful Open-Air Museum in Russia’s Karelia
    Looney Tunes
    Looney Tunes
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok