15 March 2017
    Situation in Donbass

    Ukrainian President Plans on Territorial Integrity Restoration

    Europe
    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said Wednesday he intended to initiate the adoption of a law on restoration of the country's territorial integrity.

    KIEV (Sputnik) — He also said that recognizing eastern Ukrainian territories not under Kiev's control as "occupied" would destroy the Minsk process.

    Kiev Reluctant to Stop Vandalism Against Russian Banks, Causes Unclear - Kremlin

    "We will propose a different law that meets the national interests of Ukraine — the law on the restoration of the territorial integrity of our state," the presidential press service quoted Poroshenko as saying.

    Poroshenko Against Kiev's Trade Ties With 'Confiscated' Enterprises in Donbass
    Speaking at the National Security and Defense Council on Wednesday, Poroshenko also stated that Ukrainian authorities will detain and bring to justice the organizers of a trade blockade in eastern Ukraine who arrive there with weapons.

    "All those who travel there to the call of the organizers armed with weapons, with assault rifles, Molotov cocktails, or explosives, grenades to blow up railroad tracks — as the adventurer organizers have repeatedly promised us — we will detain and bring to justice even if they pretend to be patriots," Poroshenko said.

    Poroshenko also proposed to the country’s National Security and Defense Council to make a decision to completely halt transport connection with the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics until the enterprises in regions return to the Ukrainian jurisdiction.

    "Now, today I am proposing to the country’s National Security and Defense Council to make a decision on a full temporary halt of not only rail, but also transport connections with the occupied territory. It will be enforce until the occupants return to the Ukrainian jurisdiction the stolen Ukrainian enterprises," Poroshenko said, as quoted by his press service.

    He added that an exception would be made for humanitarian cargos of Ukrainian and international humanitarian agencies.

    In late January, a group of former participants of Ukraine's military operation in Donbass, including several lawmakers, blocked traffic on several segments of freight rail lines running from the territories uncontrolled by Kiev. The blockade led to irregularities in supplies of anthracite coal from Donbass, leading to power shortages in Ukraine and prompting Kiev to declare an energy emergency.

    Petro Poroshenko, Donbass, Ukraine
