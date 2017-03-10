Register
14:52 GMT +310 March 2017
    French politicians Alain Juppe (R) and Francois Fillon shake hands as they arrive to attend the third prime-time televised debate as they campaign in the second round for the French center-right presidential primary election in Paris, France, November 24, 2016

    'I'm Not Leaving the Ship in the Storm': Ex-PM Juppe Confirms Support for Fillon

    Former French Prime Minister Alain Juppe said he was not leaving the ship caught in the storm and expressed support for co-party presidential candidate Francois Fillon.

    PARIS (Sputnik) – Former French Prime Minister and Bordeaux Mayor Alain Juppe said Friday he supported the candidacy of The Republicans presidential nominee Francois Fillon in the upcoming presidential election, in spite of the fact that the ex-prime minister criticized Fillon in the light of a scandal over the fake employment of his wife.

    "This morning I send my sponsorship to Fillon. Even if a simple passenger, I am not leaving the ship [caught] in the storm," Juppe wrote.

    A few hours after Juppe’s post emerged, Fillon expressed via Twitter his gratitude to the former prime minister for his clear support and added that all together they would "redress" the country's affairs.

    According to French law, each candidate for the state’s presidency has to gather at least 500 signatures from the elected officials or so-called sponsors, including mayors, regional lawmakers and senators among other politicians, to be officially registered as a presidential candidate. On Tuesday, the French Constitutional Council said Fillon had a total of 1,789 endorsements, while Juppe had 242 signatures. Further results are expected to be published later on Friday. Juppe's move might be regarded as a step toward reconciliation of The Republicans.

    Vladimir Putin and Francois Fillon
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Klimentiev
    'Russian Card' in French Presidential Run is Not About Russia, Actually
    On March 1, in the run-up to Fillon's press conference, the French media speculated on whether he might announce Juppe, who lost second round of the center-right primaries in November, as his substitute. However, on Monday, Juppe said he would not run for president instead of Fillon, as a candidate from The Republicans party.

    Also on Monday, Fillon agreed to hold a meeting with Sarkozy and Juppe to discuss the ways out of the crisis the party is undergoing due to the scandal with fake employment of his wife. However, the meeting, initially proposed by Sarkozy and set for Tuesday, was called off.

    The scandal that broke out in January around Fillon's wife allegedly having been employed as his parliamentary assistant and paid without actually working, cost Fillon much of his support. A poll earlier in March showed that over two-thirds of French voters wanted Fillon to withdraw from the presidential race, however, he ruled out pulling out. Juppe criticized Fillon's attempt to accuse the state's government of plotting against him.

    An OpinionWay poll published on Thursday showed that far-right National Front (FN) party leader Marine Le Pen is most likely to win the first round of the presidential election, scheduled for April 23, with 26 percent of the votes. However, the FN politician is expected to be defeated in the May run-off by either Fillon or independent candidate Emmanuel Macron, who are projected to win 62 percent and 64 percent of the votes, respectively, if they stand against Le Pen.

