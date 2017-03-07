Crisis Meeting Between Sarkozy, Fillon, Juppe Canceled

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Sarkozy and Juppe agreed to meet in the coming days during a phone call on Tuesday morning, according to the media. A separate meeting between The Republicans party leader and its embattled flag-bearer is also planned.

The trilateral meeting was reportedly agreed on Monday. Fillon said he was ready to meet with Sarkozy and Juppe to address divisions within the conservative party. Several center-right lawmakers previously urged Fillon to choose a successor in the presidential race after he saw his ratings slip over accusations of fraud.