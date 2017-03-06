Register
13:49 GMT +3
06 March 2017
    Right-wing candidate for the upcoming presidential election Francois Fillon (R) and Bordeaux's Mayor Alain Juppe (L) (File)

    Ex-French PM Juppe Confirms He Won't Run for President Instead of Fillon

    © AFP 2016/ GEORGES GOBET
    Politics
    0 8610

    Former French Prime Minister Alain Juppe said Monday he would not run for president in the upcoming election instead of Francois Fillon, as a candidate from The Republicans party.

    Thousands of supporters of French presidential hopeful Francois Fillon attending a rally to support the politician in Paris on March 5, 2017.
    © Sputnik/
    Fillon Rallies Supporters as The Republicans Look for Solution to 'Penelopegate' (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    PARIS (Sputnik) — In January, an investigation was opened following media reports on Fillon employing his wife as his parliamentary assistant, for which she was allegedly paid without performing her duties. The employment by Fillon of his children was also questioned by the media.

    The center-right candidate has repeatedly denied all accusations and pressed on with his election campaign despite a dip in popularity. His party has been pressed to look for alternatives for his candidacy, with his former primaries rivals among those rumored to be up for replacing him.

    Fillon has called the media storm a "political assassination." He is expected to face investigators on March 15, after which formal charges may be made.

    "Today I am unable to attain the necessary unity over one project, so I confirm I will not be a candidate in the presidential election," Juppe said, speaking in the city of Bordeaux.

    Francois Fillon, former French prime minister and member of Les Republicains political party, reacts as he delivers his speech after partial results in the second round for the French center-right presidential primary election in Paris, France, November 27, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Christian Hartmann
    French Presidential Candidate Fillon Cancels Radio Appearance Amid Jobs Scandal
    A fresh poll revealed on Sunday that Juppe, who lost right-wing presidential nomination to Fillon, would rank second in the first round of voting after far-right Marine Le Pen if he reentered the race.

    On the same day, Fillon vowed to the presidential race, stressing that "no one has the power" to force him out.

    The first round of the French presidential election is scheduled for April 23, with the run-off set for May 7.

    All news
