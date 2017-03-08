MOSCOW (Sputnik) — French independent presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron and his conservative rival Francois Fillon have widened the lead on far-right hopeful Marine Le Pen in a fresh poll out Wednesday.
Le Pen is still projected to win 26 percent in the first round of the election due in April. Macron is hot on her heels with 25 percent and Fillon is trailing behind with 21 percent, according to an OpinionWay poll.
The OpinionWay survey was held on March 5-7 among 1,574 of French adult voters. The French election campaign has been described as one of the dirtiest after two key candidates came under fire for alleged corruption.
Far-right French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen is still projected to win 26 percent in the first round of the election due in April,
Sputnik CIA moles just write the headline they want, whether true or not. It is predictable that the globalist pollsters will give slightly accurate results for credibility, then manipulate the results (lie) for their globalist candidate. They did the same with Trump and Clinton. But the criminal cabal is exposed now. Hollande can't even run for re-election and the corrupt establishment candidates are losing their advantage with the people.