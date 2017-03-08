Register
    Giant figures of (L-R) Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 presidential election, Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, and French National Front leader Marine Le Pen, are seen during preparations for the carnival parade in Nice, France, February 2, 2017

    Macron, Fillon Pull Ahead of Le Pen in French Presidential Race

    130541

    Far-right French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen is still projected to win 26 percent in the first round of the election due in April, while independent presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron is hot on her heels with 25 percent and his conservative rival Francois Fillon is trailing behind with 21 percent, according to the poll.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — French independent presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron and his conservative rival Francois Fillon have widened the lead on far-right hopeful Marine Le Pen in a fresh poll out Wednesday.

    Le Pen is still projected to win 26 percent in the first round of the election due in April. Macron is hot on her heels with 25 percent and Fillon is trailing behind with 21 percent, according to an OpinionWay poll.

    Conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon arrives to deliver his speech at his campaign headquarters in Paris, Wednesday, March 1, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Francois Mori
    Leading French Republicans Reaffirm Support of Fillon as Presidential Candidate
    But in the May runoff, Le Pen is on track to lose to Macron 38 percent to 62 percent of votes after having lost 2 points in just a couple of days, while Fillon is anticipated to beat her by 60 percent to 40 percent.

    The OpinionWay survey was held on March 5-7 among 1,574 of French adult voters. The French election campaign has been described as one of the dirtiest after two key candidates came under fire for alleged corruption.

    Tags:
    opinion poll, French Presidential Election 2017, Marine Le Pen, Francois Fillon, Emmanuel Macron, France
      jas
      Far-right French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen is still projected to win 26 percent in the first round of the election due in April,
      --
      Sputnik CIA moles just write the headline they want, whether true or not. It is predictable that the globalist pollsters will give slightly accurate results for credibility, then manipulate the results (lie) for their globalist candidate. They did the same with Trump and Clinton. But the criminal cabal is exposed now. Hollande can't even run for re-election and the corrupt establishment candidates are losing their advantage with the people.
