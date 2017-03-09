Register
19:09 GMT +309 March 2017
Live
    Search
    WikiLeaks

    Tip of the Iceberg: Extent of #Vault7 Leak 'Shocking', More to Come

    © Sputnik/
    Politics
    Get short URL
    118160

    The extent of WikiLeaks' latest exposure is surprising and shocking, Australian researcher David Glance told Radio Sputnik, suggesting that the leak has dealt a heavy blow to both the CIA's image and US national security. Meanwhile, WikiLeaks signals that it has released less than one percent of its damning Vault 7.

    The extent to which WikiLeaks' Vault 7 leak has shed light on CIA hacking tools and practices is surprising and shocking, according to David Glance, a Director of the University of Western Australia's Centre for Software Practice.

    Speaking to Radio Sputnik's Mark Hirst, Glance referred to WikiLeaks' notion that the leaked information could have been circulated among contractors and consultants within the service for some time.

    Given this, the Australian researcher believes that the documents were handed to WikiLeaks by an "insider."

    It is highly unlikely that "an external agency hacked the CIA and managed to get this material," Glance remarked.

    Commenting on whether or not large software vendors could have been complicit in the CIA hacking practices, the researcher noted that he is not convinced that anything like this actually took place.

    "I am not convinced that they would have been complicit [in CIA efforts]," he said.

    Cyber crime
    © Photo: PIxabay
    Mysterious Disk Wiper: WikiLeaks Reveals How CIA Weaponized 'Shamoon' Malware
    However, he admitted that willingness to collaborate with US law enforcement agencies and secret services varies from company to company.

    He believes that "Apple and Google, for example, are a little bit more reluctant to do this, than Yahoo, for one example, which was much more willing to collaborate and cooperate with security services."

    Glance highlighted that he wasn't surprised that the CIA and other security services have "zero day" exploits, special malware and other devices.

    "Going back to 2011 we know that there's an entire industry that essentially has been build up around providing law enforcement and secret services with mechanisms and tools to able to do this," he said.

    However, the Australian researcher expressed his skepticism about the probability of the CIA carrying out its hacking operations on a massive scale.

    "I am not sure about mass surveillance," he noted, suggesting that the exploits and special malware are being used to get access to specific targets.

    "I don't think that an average citizen of whatever country needs to be particularly concerned [about] the CIA [surveillance]," he noted.

    The lobby of the CIA Headquarters building in McLean, Virginia.
    © REUTERS/ Larry Downing
    CIA Hackers: Why WikiLeaks 'Vault 7' Becomes a Wake-Up Call For Users, IT Giants
    According to the researcher, the problem is whether or not the CIA misuses the tools it has been provided to ensure public safety.

    "The question is that this [capability] can be turned to any purpose and really in the past years the ability for governments of a number of countries being able actually to target it to other purposes including elections and other things," Glance said.

    Indeed, prior to releasing its Vault 7, WikiLeaks published CIA files disclosing the agency's meddling in France's 2012 presidential elections.

    "My new story: CIA conducted a 10-month espionage operation targeting the last French presidential election," Julian Assange tweeted on February 17.

    Ahead of the elections, France's major political parties were targeted for infiltration by the agency's human and electronic spies, WikiLeaks revealed.

    In a recent press release, WikiLeaks has called for a public debate on whether "the CIA's hacking capabilities exceed its mandated powers" and emphasized "the problem of public oversight of the agency."

    For his part, Julian Assange highlighted "an extreme proliferation risk in the development of cyber 'weapons'."

    "Comparisons can be drawn between the uncontrolled proliferation of such 'weapons', which results from the inability to contain them, combined with their high market value, and the global arms trade," he stressed.

    Assessing the possible consequences of the latest leak, Glance opined that it has both damaged the CIA's image and dealt a heavy blow to US national security.

    "It is damaging to [both] the CIA and US national security," he said, adding that if this information had a wide circulation before it was leaked, that was even worse.

    While Glance has expressed his surprise regarding the extent of the leak, which comprises 8,761 documents and files, WikiLeaks signaled Wednesday that it has released less than one percent of its Vault 7 series.

    Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    WikiLeaks Vault 7 Release: Spying on People in the Name of Security
    FBI, CIA Investigating WikiLeaks Publication of Hacking Documents
    Germany Taking WikiLeaks Information on CIA Surveillance 'Very Seriously'
    So 'Russian Hackers' Were CIA All Along? Twitter Reacts to WikiLeaks CIA Dump
    Tags:
    Vault 7, WikiLeaks, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Yahoo, Google Inc, Apple, Julian Assange, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      AnomicDust
      It means ANYONE whose business depends on information security is subject to blackmail.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    What Now
    I Put a Like on You: Society’s Addictive Affair With Social Media
    A Taste of Their Own Medicine
    A Taste of Their Own Medicine
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok