WikiLeaks Says Published ‘Less Than 1%’ of Obtained CIA Documents

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Less than one percent of the CIA documents obtained by WikiLeaks were published within the first part of the Vault 7 release, the whistleblower website said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, WikiLeaks published over 8,700 classified files from what it called an unprecedentedly large archive of leaked information related to the CIA.

"WikiLeaks has released less than 1% of its Vault 7 series in its part one publication yesterday 'Year Zero,'" the whistleblower said on Twitter.

According to WikiLeaks, the Vault 7 series will be the biggest leak of confidential CIA data. The first part of the release shed light on hacking techniques developed and employed by the agency, including programs targeting all major computer operating systems.