14:21 GMT +308 March 2017
    Donald Trump hugs a U.S. flag as he comes onstage to rally with supporters in Tampa, Florida, U.S. October 24, 2016

    White House Refutes 'Absurd' Reports on Trump's Contacts With Russian Ambassador

    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    Politics
    112430

    Media reports about US President Donald Trump's meetings with Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergei Kislyak are "disingenuous and absurd," the White House deputy press secretary said.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In May 2016, The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump held a meeting with Kislyak at a VIP reception in the US capital. On Tuesday, US media returned to the issue and asked the White House to provide a comment.

    "Several ambassadors were present. Mr. Trump was at the reception for about five minutes and then went immediately to the podium. We have no recollection of who he may have shaken hands with at the reception and we were not responsible for inviting or vetting guests. To state they met or that a meeting took place is disingenuous and absurd," Sarah Huckabee Sanders told the Business Insider outlet in an email on Wednesday commenting on the report.

    The issue of alleged contacts between the officials of Trump administration and Kislyak came into the limelight in recent months. Earlier in March, US media reported citing unnamed intelligence sources that the diplomat was a "top spy" and "spy-recruiter" due to his alleged proximity to Russia's intelligence. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova refuted the allegations of the US media, saying that as a diplomat Kislyak's work was to make contacts in the host nation.

    Related:

    Just Who is Mr Kislyak? Witch Hunt Propels Russian Envoy to Stardom
    Former CIA Chief: 'Russian Ambassador Kislyak is Veteran Diplomat, Not a Spy'
    Insinuations About Flynn-Kislyak Talks Became Part of Info War in US - Moscow
    Tags:
    White House, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Donald Trump, Sergei Kislyak, Russia, United States
