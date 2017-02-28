Register
21:18 GMT +328 February 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    The US Army's Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor, coming soon to South Korea.

    THAAD Deployment: Why Seoul Risks Ruining Relations With Beijing

    © Flickr/ Mark Holloway
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 14331

    By creating a trilateral alliance with Washington and Tokyo, Seoul risks aggravating further tensions with China, sparked over the deployment of the US-made Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system in southeast South Korea, Professor Kim Jaecheol of the Catholic University of Korea told Sputnik.

    The bolstering of the alliance between the US, South Korea and Japan would leave no room for a strategic dialogue between Seoul and Beijing, Professor Kim Jaecheol of the Catholic University of Korea warns.

    On February 27, Xinhua reported that Lotte Group, a South Korean conglomerate, offered its golf course to be used as a site for Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD).

    "The signing is forecast to speed up the remaining procedures for the THAAD deployment in South Korean soil," the media outlet highlighted.

    The THAAD deployment in South Korea remains an apple of discord for Beijing and Seoul.

    "Because of the THAAD deployment, a contention of will between Beijing and Seoul has emerged and retreat doesn't seem to be an option right now for either side. Given this, China might as well take any necessary actions and let South Korea bear the punishments which it once fancied it might be able to duck," the Global Times wrote Tuesday, calling upon Beijing to bring an end to Lotte Group's development in the Chinese market.

    Two Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptors are launched during a successful intercept test.
    © Flickr/ U.S. Missile Defense Agency
    Lotte Group Approves Land Swap for THAAD Installation - Defense Ministry
    The US-made THAAD system boasts a range of 200 kilometers (125 miles) and is designed to intercept short, medium and intermediate ballistic missiles at the terminal incoming stage. Furthermore, the system has powerful radars, which, according to Beijing, could pose a security threat to China.

    Both Moscow and Beijing have repeatedly signaled that they see the THAAD deployment in South Korea as inappropriate and possibly affecting other countries' interests.

    "The deployment of THAAD in South Korea marks a new round of strategic games between China, Russia and the US," the Global Times emphasized, dubbing the recent developments "a mighty blow against strategic mutual trust between Beijing and Seoul."

    For its part, Seoul continues to assure Beijing that the installation will be aimed at countering North Korea's missile threat.

    "We will maintain our principle that the decision for the THAAD installation is a sovereign and self-defense act aimed at protecting the country and its people from North Korea's nuclear and missile threats," Foreign Ministry spokesman Cho June-hyuck said Tuesday, as quoted by Yonhap.

    However, according to Kim, there is more to Seoul's decision than meets the eye.

    Kim recalled that it was former South Korean president Lee Myung-bak who announced his intention to create a trilateral US-Korean-Japanese alliance a few years ago.

    "China's doubts began to emerge when the former president of South Korea, Lee Myung-bak, signaled his intention to form a regional trilateral alliance between the US, South Korea and Japan," the academic told Sputnik Korean, adding that now Beijing's doubts have reached their apogee.

    A South Korean protester ties a banner before a rally to denounce deploying the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, in front of the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, July 8, 2016.
    © AP Photo/ Lee Jin-man
    China Blocks Access to S.Korean Streaming Services as Part of Anti-THAAD Policy
    According to Kim, China believes that the deployment of the US missile defense shield in South Korea Seoul, Washington and Tokyo marks the creation of the much discussed trilateral military alliance.  

    Kim expressed skepticism over Seoul's ability to ease tensions with Beijing.

    Last year Beijing accused South Korea's president Park Geun-hye of violating previous agreements with the Chinese to coordinate Seoul's initiative to deploy missile defenses with China.

    "Both sides have completely different views on this issue," Kim believes, "Instead of negotiating [the matter], they have nearly engaged themselves in a fist fight over the missile defense issue."

    Still, Kim thinks that Beijing may raise this question during upcoming talks with Washington.

    "In return for their joining the sanctions against North Korea, Beijing may offer Washington to reconsider its decision to deploy the missile defense system in South Korea," he said.

    The US Army's Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor, coming soon to South Korea.
    © Flickr/ Mark Holloway
    US May Deploy THAAD System in South Korea in June
    For this reason, on February 27, Yang Jiechi, a high-ranking Chinese politician and diplomat, was dispatched to Washington, according to Kim.

    Reuters reported that Yang Jiechi met US President Donald Trump and held talks with his senior advisers at the White House on Monday.

    According to South China Morning Post, Yang was visiting Washington "to lay the groundwork for a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Donald Trump that could come as early as May."

    Kim suggested that Beijing will try to reach an agreement with the US on the THAAD deployment and then use this deal to impose pressure on Seoul.

    "The Ministry of Defense and the National Security Agency of [South] Korea are in a hurry to deploy the missile defense system because they believe that under the next government the situation may change," Kim noted.

    In any event, by bolstering the development of the US-Korean-Japanese trilateral alliance, Seoul risks deepening the rift with Beijing, the academic stressed.

    Related:

    THAAD Deployment in South Korea Brings Nuclear War 'Tangibly Nearer'
    Lotte Group Defers Decision on Land-Swap Deal for THAAD Deployment in S Korea
    Seoul Mulls Possibility to Take China to WTO Over THAAD Retaliation Measures
    Pyongyang's 'Provocations' Reason for THAAD Deployment in S Korea - Pentagon
    More Money: US Missile Defense Agency Ups Lockheed THAAD Contract to $1.3Bln
    Tags:
    US foreign policy, missile defense system, Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), Yang Jiechi, Donald Trump, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), China, Japan, United States, Russia, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Everybody Dance Now! Rio de Janeiro’s 2017 Carnival
    Everybody Dance Now! Rio de Janeiro's 2017 Carnival
    Never Enough
    Never Enough
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok