Register
18:42 GMT +324 February 2017
Live
    Search
    The White House on the morning of the first full day of President Donald Trump's administration, in Washington

    Win-Win Strategy: Trump 'Should Work With Both Russia and China Where Possible'

    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 7 0 0

    President Donald Trump has opted for readjusting Washington's foreign policy towards greater involvement with Russia while adopting a tough stance on China. This strategy is aimed at containing Beijing, but analysts say that the US administration should make an effort to work with both countries instead of trying to drive a wedge between them.

    "The Trump administration should work with both Russia and China where possible. Those efforts should seek to forge a trilateral understanding on contentious issues affecting strategic stability, such as nuclear and missile defense issues, twenty-first-century definitions of sovereignty and rules for armed intervention," Jacob Stokes wrote in an opinion piece for Foreign Affairs. "Trilateral discussions should also build practical cooperation in areas of mutual interest, such as climate and energy, counterterrorism, and nonproliferation."

    John S. Van Oudenaren, a research assistant at the National Defense University's College of International Security Affairs, shared similar sentiments.

    Cars pass by a billboard showing US President-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin placed by pro-Serbian movement in the town of Danilovgrad on November 16, 2016
    © AFP 2016/ Savo PRELEVIC
    If a Russia-US 'Deal' is Possible, Here's What It Will Involve
    "An effective strategy for Trump to forestall consolidation of a Sino-Russian bloc would be to opt for selective engagement with both Beijing and Moscow," he wrote in an article for the Diplomat. "Obviously, engagement would have to be coupled with continued hedging against intensifying security competition with Russia in Europe and China in Asia."

    The analyst added that Washington will also have to convince Russia and China that it does not intend to meddle in domestic affairs of both countries.

    "This, rather than tilting toward Moscow, would go a long way toward assuaging the anxiety that Russian and Chinese elites feel about the United States," he said. "If Beijing and Moscow begin to see the United States as a normal state with its own interests and goals, rather than a fading hegemon bent on ideological dominance, it would help make triangular diplomacy possible once again."

    Both analysts maintained that a strategy used in the 1970s by President Richard Nixon and his National Security Advisor Henry Kissinger to improve Washington's relations with Beijing at a time of heightened tensions between China and the Soviet Union is not applicable now.

    Adm. Harry B. Harris, Jr., US Navy Commander, U.S. Pacific Command walks past a photograph showing an island that China is building on the Fiery Cross Reef in the South China Sea
    © AP Photo/ Cliff Owen
    South China Sea Dispute: Why US Carriers Unable to Put Pressure on China
    "When Kissinger came calling, Beijing already saw Moscow as a bigger threat than Washington. For Russia today, the opposite is true. Moscow sees Washington as the primary adversary despite hopes that Trump will repair the relationship," Stokes explained.

    John S. Van Oudenaren singled out several reasons why driving Russia away from China is a complicated effort at the moment.

    "First, the deep ideological fissures that drove the Soviet Union and China apart during the late 1950s and 1960s are nonexistent today. Furthermore, Sino-Russian geopolitical competition has lessened because Russia, unlike its Soviet predecessor, is a secondary power in Asia. As a result, there is little indication that Trump, despite his rapport with Vladimir Putin, can drive a wedge between Russia and China," he observed.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    South China Sea: Beijing Unwilling to Go Down Without a Fight Amid US-Led FONOP
    German Official: Russia on Equal Footing With US First Time After USSR Collapse
    Russia 'Categorically Against' Trump's Possible Suspension of New START Treaty
    Trump Puts in Doubt US-Russia Strategic Deals in an 'Alarming' Signal to Moscow
    Tags:
    US foreign policy, Donald Trump, China, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Before and After
    Before and After
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok