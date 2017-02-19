Register
21:55 GMT +319 February 2017
Live
    Search
    May 27, 2016. Russian President Vladimir Putin during visit to Greece

    Is Putin's Decision on Donbass Residents' Passports a 'Message to the West'?

    © Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin
    Politics
    Get short URL
    101793382

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree validating identification documents issued by the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics in eastern Ukraine. US national, who spent 2 years in eastern Ukraine and currently works at Novorossiya Today Press Center Zak Novak, spoke to Radio Sputnik about this decision.

    “The recognition of all documents was a message to the West, to McCain, to Ukraine that these are now our people and we have every right to defend them with this signature of Vladimir Putin,” Novak said.

    However the decree does not give the citizens living in Donetsk and Lugansk Russian citizenship, they are just given an opportunity to cross into Russian territory if they want to.

    President Vladimir Putin (File)
    © Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin
    Lavrov Explains What's Behind Putin's Decision on Donbass Residents' Passports
    Talking about that, Novak said that this gives the people an opportunity to find protection in Russia.

    In response to this decree, Kiev reacted with a decree of its own saying that this is “a violation of international law” but is it really?

    “We all know very well what it means and that is Poroshenko now fears Russia is here to protect us. This will put pressure on the EU and Poroshenko to stop the bombing, stop the terrorism, stop killing our children and implement the Minsk agreement that you all have signed,” Novak said.

    He further talked about whether he thinks the Minsk agreement will be implemented, saying that he doesn’t think so, because Ukraine really doesn’t want that and it will do everything to break it apart.

    “This is a story of toy soldiers. Your [Ukrainian] boys are getting killed, Poroshenko, you [Ukrainian authorities] are sending them to the front line or into your own fields, as they retreat the Right Sector is killing their own guys and it is good for us and the Minsk agreement is even better for us, because sooner or later we will liberate all of our territories because the people are calling out for it,” Novak concluded.

    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko gestures during a news conference in Kiev, Ukraine, January 14, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Gleb Garanich
    Poroshenko Claims Putin's Decree on Donbass Residents' Passports 'Violates' Int'l Law
    The Kremlin’s press office released a statement saying Putin had signed a decree which validated IDs, birth certificates and vehicle registration plates, among other documents issued by eastern Ukrainian authorities to permanent residents on Russian territory.

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that, “The decree stated clearly this was made out of humanitarian concerns…until the Minsk agreements have been fulfilled. The presidential decree validated IDs of Donbass residents so that they could enter Russia legally and use Russian rail transport and air carriers,” he explained.

    After the eruption of the crisis in Ukraine in 2014, over a million Donbass residents applied for refugee status and temporary shelter in Russia. According to Russia's Federal Migration Service, more than 1 million people fled to Russia following the outbreak of the civil war in Ukraine, of which approximately 600,000 decided to settle there permanently.

    Kiev launched a special military operation in southeast Ukraine in April 2014, after local residents refused to recognize the new Ukrainian authorities, which came to power as a result of a coup.

    Related:

    Putin's Decree Declares Donetsk, Lugansk Residents' Docs Valid in Russia
    Poll Shows Germans More Anxious About Trump's Policy Than About Putin's Actions
    At Least 4,334 Killed in Donetsk People's Republic Since 2014 - Defense Ministry
    Donetsk Authorities Blame Ukrainian Special Services for Militia Commander Death
    'People of Donetsk Are Fighting for Survival' - Czech Witness
    Tags:
    presidential decree, civilian deaths, Lugansk People's Republic, Donetsk People's Republic, interview, militia, war, Vladimir Putin, Petro Poroshenko, Sergei Lavrov, Ukraine, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      choticastile
      Brilliant!!
    • Reply
      NATOisEVIL
      So Porky thinks it is against some "rules" that those who lives in Donbas can flee to Russia if they want? The man is insane and should be thrown in jail and be left there for the rest of his life.
    • Reply
      avatar
      ivanwa88
      Brilliant move in a powerhouse trifecta of remedies to Porky calling all the shots! sorry no pun intended.

      1. Legalizing documents effectively breaking the negative impact of the blockade.

      2. Evoking article 51 with the UN which gives Russia the legal right to retaliate against state acts of terrorism and sabotage.

      3. Lavrov announcing that suspension of the counter sanctions against EU will only occur when Ukraine complies with the Minsk agreement.

      A powerhouse week for Russia and a triple knockout for Porky and the Nazis who will be punished at Putin's choice and timing of actions under article 51.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    The Gorgeous Stewardesses of Russia's Aeroflot
    The Gorgeous Stewardesses of Russia's Aeroflot
    Spoke in the Wheel
    Spoke in the Wheel
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok