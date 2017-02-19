Iran Strives for Strategic Partnership With Russia - Iran's Parl't Chair

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — Larijani stressed that Tehran and Moscow had no differences on key issues of the Middle Eastern agenda, in particular on Syrian settlement.

"Iran is strives for strategic partnership with Russia in the region," Larijani said in an interview with the Al Mayadeen broadcaster.

Iran, Russia and Turkey are guarantor states of the Syrian truce, which was established on December 30. The countries brokered intra-Syrian Astana talks on January 23-24, which gathered Syrian armed opposition and government for the first time and resulted in an agreement on the establishment of a trilateral mechanism to monitor the ceasefire in Syria.