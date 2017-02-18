Astana Talks Contributed to Syrian Ceasefire Consolidation - De Mistura

"Astana was useful to consolidate ceasefire, but now it is time to talk about political questions," Mistura told reporters when asked about the prospects of Geneva talks.
The first round of Astana talks on Syrian crisis settlement brought together the representatives of the Syrian government and the armed opposition groups for the first time in the six years of the Syrian war. As a result of the talks, Russia, Iran and Turkey agreed to establish a trilateral mechanism to monitor the ceasefire that came into effect on December 30, 2016.
