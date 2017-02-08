Register
17:27 GMT +308 February 2017
Live
    Search
    People protest against US President-elect Donald Trump in Berlin, Germany, November 12, 2016.

    Political Scandals as the Main Tool of Recent Electoral Campaigns

    © REUTERS/ Axel Schmidt
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 5 0 0

    Electoral campaigns were always accompanied by scandals since the day the world saw the first election. However, while previously compromising materials were used by campaign masterminds as an additional tool, today their influence on the results of elections is rapidly growing.

    US Presidential Election Amid Political Scandals

    The recent presidential race in the United States was engulfed in scandals. After emails of Democrat hopeful Hillary Clinton leaked and were made public, many in the US could not help but wonder if she was a person responsible enough to lead the country.

    Hillary Clinton
    © AFP 2016/ Jewel Samad
    Hillary Strikes Back: Clinton Team Slams FBI Director for 'Break in Protocol' Over Email Scandal
    Hillary Clinton’s emails published by the whistleblowing website WikiLeaks were a motive for a probe by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Clinton’s electoral office commented that the investigation was one of the main reasons behind her defeat in the election.

    Hillary’s main opponent Donald Trump has been engulfed in scandals throughout the electoral campaign and even after his inauguration as US President. The Washington Post published an audio record of Trump’s conversation from 2005, in which the billionaire made a series of misogynistic remarks.

    Moreover, mainstream media avidly discussed tax-evasion allegations against Trump. Finally, CNN and BuzzFeed published a fake dossier on Trump, allegedly containing compromising materials. The document was soon rebuffed by British intelligence, and Trump and his team have refused to speak to CNN since then.

    In Washington’s Footsteps

    A series of scandals recently hit the French presidential electoral campaign currently gaining momentum.

    A man puts the final touche on a giant figure depicting right-wing presidential candidates Francois Fillon (C) next to others depicting far right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen (L) and centrist independent presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron, on January 27, 2017 in Nice, southeastern France.
    © AFP 2016/ Valery Hache
    President Macron? French Election Blown Apart as Scandals Hit Fillon, Le Pen
    Long considered to be the favorite, Francois Fillon from the Republican party has been hardest hit, with the conservative leader the subject of an investigation amid allegations his wife and children received around $1.07 million in public funds for alleged "fake jobs" while working as parliamentary aides and assistants.

    As for his rival Marine Le Pen, the leader of the National Front party, the European Union’s anti-fraud watchdog, has demanded her pay back $365,000 in European Union allowances, accusing her of breaking EU rules by using the institution's money to pay for two assistants who were carrying out non-parliamentary work.

    Moreover, last week, WikiLeaks said on Twitter it had thousands of documents mentioning not only Fillon and Le Pen, but also independent candidate Emmanuel Macron.

    Media’s New Role

    While information attacks are still used to damage the reputation of political opponents, the role of media in the electoral process has been considerably revised.

    "Channels distributing leaks and compromising materials have changed. Previously, they were distributed via independent sources, but now even official information channels and mainstream media often publishes them," Inna Vetrenko, Ph.D. in political sciences at the Omsk State University, told the Russian online publication Gazeta.ru.

    When such reliable media outlets as the Washington Post, the New York Times or CNN are involved in discussing such information this make the leak even more credible.

    "This is very important. This has a significant influence on the final results of a vote," Ventrenko added.

    The use of leaked compromising information is a routine for electoral campaigns around the world, according to Igor Bunin, director of the Center for Political Technologies.

    Marine Le Pen, France's far-right National Front political party leader, speaks during a news conference at the FN party headquarters in Nanterre near Paris after Britain's referendum vote to leave the European Union, France, June 24, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Jacky Naegelen
    French Presidential Candidate Le Pen Calls Fillon's Excuses on Job Scandal 'Lie'
    "Moreover, due media activities, WikiLeaks and free access to information on the Internet make politicians’ lives more transparent, including information on their incomes," Bunin told Gazeta.ru.

    Media and political experts note that the role of media in political scandals has been on the rise in the recent years. However, it is unclear whether this will be a long-standing trend or not.

    According to Vetrenko, while electorate’s response to such information wars is decreasing, media is increasing its involvement in the process. This is the reason why media has become such a powerful tool in electoral campaigns.

    "Compromising materials and scandals are usually a certain message to the establishment, rather than to an average voter," she pointed out.

    The expert also explained that not compromising political technologies do not rely on the classic political division into the left, the right and the centrist. An ideology is not a big deal in major scandals that can influence the results of a vote.

    As for Europe parties, according to Vetrenko, the reason is that many parties are currently in a certain crisis and have "vague ideologies."

    According to Bunin, the current political reality ideologies and candidate’s electoral programs are much less important than "skeletons in their closets."

    "Even now we’re witnessing instability in the French presidential race. Alain Juppe was the leader, then Fillon, but he has been hit too. It’s easy to destabilize the system. It’s better to hide all your skeletons. Everyone can be compromised," Bunin concluded.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Colossal Cleanup: Russian Forces Defuse Mines in Aleppo's Residential Areas
    Colossal Cleanup: Russian Forces Defuse Mines in Aleppo's Residential Areas
    History Made!?
    History Made!?
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok