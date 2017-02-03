Register
03 February 2017
    Senator John McCain

    McCain Backs New US Sanctions, Hopes They Will 'Counter Iran's Malign Influence'

    Politics
    US Senator John McCain praised the new sanctions against Iran introduced by the Trump administration on Friday.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the US Treasury Department imposed a new round of sanctions against Iran, adding 12 entities and 13 individuals to the OFAC’s Specially Designated Nationals list, after Tehran carried out a missile launch.

    The move comes after US President Donald Trump said that Iran is "playing with fire," adding that he will not be "as kind" as former US leader Barack Obama had been.

    "I hope the measures announced today by the Trump administration will serve as a first step towards a comprehensive strategy to counter Iran’s malign influence and protect America’s national security interests," the release stated on Friday.

    The day breaks behind the White House in Washington,DC
    © AFP 2016/ PAUL J. RICHARDS
    New Iran Sanctions Show Nuclear Deal Not in Best Interest of US - White House
    McCain said he fully supports Trump's decision to impose additional sanctions on Iran. Moreover, the senator from Arizona criticized former President Barack Obama for focusing on maintaining the Iran nuclear deal, instead of paying attention to Iran's destabilizing activities across the Middle East and its continuing support for terrorist groups.

    On Wednesday, Michael Flynn, the US national security adviser, announced that the White House had issued an unprecedented notice as a result of missile tests.

    A day later, Trump confirmed Flynn’s remarks, saying that Tehran was "formally PUT ON NOTICE for firing a ballistic missile."

    The Iranian supreme leader’s top aide commented on the statements, saying that Tehran will continue missile tests in accordance with its defense program and US' warnings are a "bluff."

    A ballistic missile is launched and tested in an undisclosed location, Iran, March 9, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Mahmood Hosseini
    Why Iran Missile Launch 'Cannot Serve as Objective Basis for Sanctions'
    After much criticism and speculation over alleged missile tests in Iran earlier in the week, the nation’s Defense Minister Brig. Gen. Hossein Dehqan confirmed on Wednesday that the nation had conducted test missile launches in line with their defense programs.

    Dehqan also underlined the fact that these tests violated neither the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nor UN Resolution 2231.

    On July 14, 2015, Iran, the European Union, and the P5+1 group of countries signed the JCPOA to ensure the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program. Under this agreement, Iran pledged to refrain from developing or acquiring nuclear weapons in exchange for the lifting of sanctions imposed against Iran. A UN resolution was passed shortly afterwards, reaffirming the nuclear agreement.

      Marc505
      For the love of God can't this sick warmongering old geezer simply f**ing die??!!
    Ok