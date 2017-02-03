Register
17:38 GMT +303 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Federica Mogherini, the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the European Union talks to the press on October 23, 2015 in Vienna

    Mogherini Echoes Putin's Statement, Says EU Not Interested in Russia's Weakness

    © AFP 2016/ DIETER NAGL
    Politics
    Get short URL
    111330

    The European Union is not interested in "Russia's weakness," EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said Friday, noting excellent cooperation between the sides on various international issues.

    ROME (Sputnik) – Russian officials including President Vladimir Putin have repeatedly said that Moscow is not interested in EU's weakness and prefers to deal with united Brussels.

    Recently, Putin said that "Europe must be united despite all its attempts to build new walls."

    "Europe is not interested in Russia’s weakness or crisis," Mogherini said in an interview with Italian Corriere Della Sera newspaper, when asked about Brussels-Moscow relations in light of Russia's success in Syria.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin
    © Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin
    Putin Says Europe Must Be United Despite 'Attempts to Build New Walls'
    The EU foreign policy chief added that the European Union and Russia has been effectively cooperating on many issues of international concern, including the Iran nuclear deal.

    Mogherini noted that the impact of the economic crisis on Russia, a country with very dynamic foreign policy, might be bigger than it seems.

    Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Moscow hopes that the European Union will not be led by a "group of Russophobes" and will move toward policy of normalizing relations with Russia. He also added that Moscow is not interested in the collapse of the European Union, and wants to see it strong and independent.

    Related:

    Ukraine Has Become a 'Weak Spot of Europe, Creating Trouble for Everyone'
    Eurozone Risks Losing Italy as EU Integrity Weakens, Claims European Think Tank
    European 2017 Elections May Affect Syrian Crisis, Weakening Opposition
    EU's Survival 'Challenged' Due to Its Weakness, 'Threat of Disintegration'
    Tags:
    Federica Mogherini, Europe, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      marcanhalt
      Russia's weaknesses are greater than the EU's strengths, and the EU knows it, but are trying to be smartasses about it. Solon, the Mogherinis will have no place to hide themselves even in their own broom closets.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Fallon Goes on a Rampage
    Tilting at Windmills
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok