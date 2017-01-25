Lavrov Hopes EU Won't Be Led by 'Group of Russophobes', Calls for Thaw

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia sees a growing request in the EU for the normalization of ties with Russia, he said.

"We see that the business and public circles of the EU have a growing request for normalization of relations with Russia. We hope that Brussels will be able to soberly set priorities not to be led by a narrow, but very aggressive group of Russophobes," Lavrov said speaking in the lower house of Russian parliament.

He said that Moscow is not interested in the collapse of the European Union, but wants to see it strong and independent.

"With regard to the collapse of the European Union, we have never been interested in it. President [Vladimir] Putin has repeatedly said that Russia would like to see a strong, unified and independent EU," Lavrov said.