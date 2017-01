PARIS (Sputnik) — The executive order, signed on Friday, has sparked controversy around the world and led to multiple protests in the United States.

"This order is inefficient, causing problems at its core and its principles. It is inefficient because it isolates a number of countries, makes it impossible to admit women and men who are persecuted in their own countries, and who need to be protected by the free nations," Cazeneuve said speaking at the country's lower chamber.

He added that the order creates problems for those with residence permit or double citizenship.