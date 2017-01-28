Trump Signs Order Establishing New Vetting Measures to Keep Terrorists Out of US

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that initiates an extensive vetting process for people coming into the United States.

"I am establishing new vetting measures to keep radical Islamic terrorists out of the United States of America," Trump stated on Friday. "We don't want them here, we want to reassure that we are not admitting into our country the very threats our soldiers are fighting oversees. We only want to admit to our country those who will support our country."

The order is titled the Protection of the Nation from Foreign Terrorists’ Entry into the United States, Trump said.