Register
21:37 GMT +327 January 2017
Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump looks up after signing the final of three executive orders, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

    Chatter at Your Own Expense: What Will Happen to the UN Without American Money

    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    Politics
    Get short URL
    218810

    Earlier this week it was reported that the Trump administration is preparing executive orders to reduce America's funding commitments to the United Nations. Observers speaking to the RIA Novosti news agency suggest that the move is entirely in line with Trump's campaign commitments to find bilateral solutions to problems in international affairs.

    The first of the two draft executive orders, obtained by the New York Times, calls for the termination of billions of dollars in US funding to UN agencies which do not meet certain criteria or are contrary to US policy. 

    The White House's proposal includes cutting off aid to UN agencies that provide full membership for Palestine (a provision that is already US law), an end to any US support for programs which may help Iran or North Korea circumvent sanctions, and the cutting off of aid to organizations thought to be controlled or influenced by state sponsors of terrorism or countries that systematically violate human rights. The criteria also call for US funding to be cut off for any UN programs which fund abortion.

    UN
    © Flickr/ Steve Calcott
    Trump Prepares Orders to Reduce US Role in UN - Reports
    The draft executive order proposes the creation of a committee to make recommendations for funding cuts for UN peacekeeping operations, the International Criminal Court (which US does not provide funding for as things are), and development assistance to countries that "oppose important United States policies."

    The second draft executive order is more straightforward, and simply requires a review of all existing and pending multilateral treaties to which the US is or will be party, and asks for recommendations on which treaties can and should be abrogated. Specifically, the document calls for a review of those treaties which are not "directly related to national security, extradition or international trade."

    The first of the two documents calls for "at least a 40 percent overall decrease" in the funding that remains after those agencies and programs that don't meet the White House's criteria are weeded out. According to the Times, "if President Trump signs the order and its provisions are carried out, the cuts could severely curtail the work of United Nations agencies…"

    According to the UN, the US provides about 22% of the intergovernmental organization's total budget, including about a quarter of the funding for UN peacekeeping operations.

    General view of the United Nations (UN) offices in Geneva
    © AFP 2016/ FABRICE COFFRINI
    UN Aware of Trump's Proposals to Cut Funding, Ready to Start Negotiations
    On Thursday, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that the intergovernmental organization was ready to start discusssions regarding possible cuts in US assistance with incoming US envoy Nikki Haley.

    Asked to comment on the draft executive orders, Higher School of Economics professor Timofei Bordachev said that they were entirely in line with Trump's line of thinking. "Donald Trump continues to show persistence and consistency. He's once again confirming that he does not plan to give up on what he promised voters during the election campaign. The criteria through which he proposes maintaining or reducing US funding for international organizations is consistent with [US] conservative principles."

    Furthermore, unlike the New York Times, Bordachev doesn't believe that the executive orders, if they are implemented, would seriously undermine the work of the UN or other international organizations.

    Political analyst Yevgeny Minchenko agreed with his colleague, saying that what Trump is doing seems logical based on his campaign promises. For example, "if voters supported Trump's stance on abortion, and he makes this position part of the criteria for funding certain international organizations, then he is acting in accordance with the will of the American public."

    "The US today is the main donor to international organizations, and the President is reminding everyone that 'he who pays the piper calls the tune'. This is of course also a kind of attempt to put pressure on the UN, and an attempt to figure out the extent to which funding matches America's national interests," Minchenko added.

    Nikki Haley testifies during her confirmation hearing for US Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) before the Senate Foreign Relations committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC
    © AFP 2016/ SAUL LOEB
    US to 'Work Smarter' at the UN - New US Ambassador
    According to the expert, the Trump administration will probably make an attempt to push the Security Council to modify the resolution prohibiting new Israeli settlements on Palestinian land that was adopted in late last month, and which the Obama administration did not veto. In this situation, additional leverage with the UN won't hurt Trump, Minchenko stressed.

    For his part, Dmitri Abzalov, president of the Moscow-based Center for Strategic Communications, think tank, suggested that the logic behind the draft executive orders is more significant. These documents, Abzalov said, were part of an attempt by Trump to seriously reshape the entire system of international security and relations between nations within the framework of international organizations.

    According to the expert, Trump, as an experienced businessman, is trying to make funding for international agencies and organizations conditional on their ability to solve the specific problems which they are established to deal with. "For the first time, international organizations face specific criteria regarding the nature of their activities, depending on which their largest donor, the US, will either continue to fund or reduce their funding. This is the approach proposed by Donald Trump," Abzalov said.

    Furthermore, the analyst suggested that Trump is not only trying to end the practice of making 'blind' commitments to international projects, but also the myth of the overarching importance and effectiveness of international agreements, instead offering bilateral agreements that are more transparent and stringent in their standards.

    "This is in many ways a revolutionary policy, but one that is fraught with serious dangers for the United States," Abzalov emphasized. "US financing can be 'intercepted' by other countries, like China for example. And then we will be speaking not so much about the weakening of the United Nations, so much as the weakening of the position of the United States in international organizations," the analyst concluded.

    Related:

    US to 'Work Smarter' at the UN - New US Ambassador
    UN Aware of Trump's Proposals to Cut Funding, Ready to Start Negotiations
    Israel Expanding Settlements in West Bank as 'It is Sure It Won’t be Punished'
    Trump Prepares Orders to Reduce US Role in UN - Reports
    Former South Carolina Gov. Nikky Haley Sworn In as US Ambassador to UN
    Trump Trade Policy Reflects US Unease With UN, Multinational Bodies - Report
    Tags:
    agencies, programs, expert commentary, financing, funding, Trump Administration, United Nations, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      posttrumpism
      Perhaps the US finance is in a much more dire situation than we thought?
    • Reply
      ivanwa88
      Most important is that the US which has a unique financial position by skimming from dollar transactions that give her Trillions in income does not shirk from its obligation and personal responsibility in assisting in funding aid to rebuild nations it has effected colour government change and been party to massive destruction by NATO forces.

      No other nation on the planet racks in Trillions because its monetary system has been the world financial system with that it must have and continue its responsibility to pay at least 2% of its skim to fund UN no questions asked.

      Of course out of survival Russia and China and Iran in particular have been forced to trade a percentage of there trades in there own money this in way should be used against those nations as the Dollar fee totals start reducing.

      No one nation should have ever had the monetary monopoly as it leads to absolute corruption of power.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    War Games
    War Games
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok