Trump Prepares Orders to Reduce US Role in UN - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump’s administration is working on executive orders that would reduce the role of the United States in the United Nations as well as in other international organizations, US media reported on Wednesday.

The orders require termination of US funding for UN agencies that do not meet certain criteria, and give full membership to the Palestinian Authority or circumvent sanctions against Iran or North Korea, The New York Times reported citing an obtained draft of the document.

The media also reported that Trump and his team are working on an executive order that requires a review of multilateral treaties and asks for recommendations on which deals should be repealed.

The review applies to international treaties that are not related to security, extradition or international trade, the New York Times reported citing the draft version of the document.