Trump Prepares Orders to Reduce US Role in UN - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump’s administration is working on executive orders that would reduce the role of the United States in the United Nations as well as in other international organizations, US media reported on Wednesday.
The orders require termination of US funding for UN agencies that do not meet certain criteria, and give full membership to the Palestinian Authority or circumvent sanctions against Iran or North Korea, The New York Times reported citing an obtained draft of the document.
The media also reported that Trump and his team are working on an executive order that requires a review of multilateral treaties and asks for recommendations on which deals should be repealed.
The review applies to international treaties that are not related to security, extradition or international trade, the New York Times reported citing the draft version of the document.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Only US media would think an anonymous snitch about an anonymous draft would think this news. You are better than this Sputniknews. Please require proof of working brain from all US media before printing. Thanks! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete This is all because the settlements, TRUMP wants Israel to eliminate Palestine. I been saying the JEWS placed him there. There is NO REASON to support such inhumane thing.
newdays
Drafts are nothing in Trump land. Wait for his tweets.
cast235
\First than all Israel uses the old idea that the lands were Jewish forever. ONLY the bible gives account and after Egypt, they went to the desert, and the assaulted the people living there , did an ethnic cleansing that killed all and the planted themselves there. Just like they doing with Palestine.
And yes, Jews invented ALL. REALLY. Wikipedia list Cage armor as invented by JEWS. BUT there are videos of T34 using cage armor in WW2!!!!!
It was welded dealing at urban setting and wherever the Panzerfaust was available. But in urban areas because is was too close.
And is was used way before Russia entered Berlin.
So don't lie to me. WAIT.. Now they will claim that it was JEWS that welded them...
There was some Jews claiming that some weapons of WW2 well all were build by JEWS in Russia.
Oh well.