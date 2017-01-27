Removing US Sanctions Against Russia 'Under Consideration' - Trump's Counselor

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump is considering removing US sanctions against Russia, White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway said on Friday.

"All of that is under consideration," Conway said in an interview with Fox News when asked whether sanctions are going be on the table right away.

Earlier Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Trump will hold telephone talks on Saturday.

Conway said Trump and Putin will discuss a number of issues, including counterterrorism cooperation.

"If another nation that has considerable resources to join with the United States of America to defeat radical Islamic terrorism, then we're listening," she noted.

Trump told Fox News on Thursday that US-Russian cooperation could benefit both nations and help defeat Daesh.

