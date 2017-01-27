Trump, Putin to Discuss Counterterror Cooperation in Saturday Call - White House

–

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss areas of joint US-Russian interest including cooperation on counterterrorism, White House advisor Kellyanne Conway said on Friday.

"I assume they will discuss, in the interests of their respective countries, how to come together and work together on issues where you can find common ground and where these two nations could maybe defeat radical Islamic terrorism," Conway told CBS This Morning.

