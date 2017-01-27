Trump, Putin to Discuss Counterterror Cooperation in Saturday Call - White House

"I assume they will discuss, in the interests of their respective countries, how to come together and work together on issues where you can find common ground and where these two nations could maybe defeat radical Islamic terrorism," Conway told CBS This Morning.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete No doubt that will be an interesting and important phone call. The two of them can sound each other out, rather than rely on the media to do it for them.
anne00marie