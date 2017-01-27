Putin to Congratulate Trump on Assuming US Presidency in Phone Call Saturday

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump will on Saturday exchange views on the key parameters of bilateral relations by phone, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"Putin… will congratulate President Trump on assuming the office of US president. Of course, usually during such contacts there is an exchange of views on the main parameters of the current state of bilateral relations," Peskov told reporters.

