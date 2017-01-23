US Senator Marco Rubio to Vote for Secretary of State Nominee Rex Tillerson

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On December 13, 2016, Trump officially announced that he'd tapped Tillerson as his choice for the next US Secretary of State.
"Despite my reservations, I will support Mr. Tillerson’s nomination in committee and in the full Senate," Rubio said in a statement.
Tillerson is known for his close business ties with Russia. The businessman is also believed to have friendly relations with President Putin.
Meanwhile, during the course of the hearing, Tillerson stressed that he supported anti-Russian sanctions including the controversial Magnitsky Act, the punitive US response to Crimea's reunification with Russia, and the idea that allegedly "targeted bombing" in Aleppo by Russia and Syria "violated the international order."
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Look, although Mr. Tillerson was in Russia in the 90s he just didn't seem to have even the most basic facts.
Angus Gallagher
Rubio made certain nonsensical claims relating to certain issues and he quoted 'open source statistics' in an effort to arm twist Tillerson into capitulating to bigotry.
Mr. Tillerson ought to have known those figures were absolutely false- outrageously so. Tillerson ought to have known the truth- or should have been briefed. Rubio's bluff could have easily been called. Anyone who knows Russia to any appreciable extent would have been left breathless by Rubio's sleight of hand.