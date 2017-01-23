Register
19:04 GMT +323 January 2017
    Rex Tillerson testifies during a confirmation hearing

    US Senator Marco Rubio to Vote for Secretary of State Nominee Rex Tillerson

    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    15610

    US Senator Marco Rubio, the only Republican who could stop the confirmation of President Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of state, said Monday he will support Rex Tillerson.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On December 13, 2016, Trump officially announced that he'd tapped Tillerson as his choice for the next US Secretary of State.

    "Despite my reservations, I will support Mr. Tillerson’s nomination in committee and in the full Senate," Rubio said in a statement.

    Rex Tillerson testifies during a confirmation hearing
    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    U-Turn Not an Option? US Sec of State Nominee Calls Russia a 'Danger' in Snub to 'Moscow-Friendly' Trump
    Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing was no walk in the park for Tillerson who came under fire from Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez, and Committee Chairman Bob Corker for his alleged inability to take a hardline stance against Russia.

    Tillerson is known for his close business ties with Russia. The businessman is also believed to have friendly relations with President Putin.

    Meanwhile, during the course of the hearing, Tillerson stressed that he supported anti-Russian sanctions including the controversial Magnitsky Act, the punitive US response to Crimea's reunification with Russia, and the idea that allegedly "targeted bombing" in Aleppo by Russia and Syria "violated the international order."

    Tags:
    U.S. Department of State, Marco Rubio, Rex Tillerson, United States
      Angus Gallagher
      Look, although Mr. Tillerson was in Russia in the 90s he just didn't seem to have even the most basic facts.
      Rubio made certain nonsensical claims relating to certain issues and he quoted 'open source statistics' in an effort to arm twist Tillerson into capitulating to bigotry.
      Mr. Tillerson ought to have known those figures were absolutely false- outrageously so. Tillerson ought to have known the truth- or should have been briefed. Rubio's bluff could have easily been called. Anyone who knows Russia to any appreciable extent would have been left breathless by Rubio's sleight of hand.
