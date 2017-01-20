Register
20:10 GMT +320 January 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Security personnel gather on Pennsylvania Avenue before the presidential inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington

    World Waits to See Whether Trump Can Make Good on Promise to 'Lift the Gloom'

    © AP Photo/ John Minchillo
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 12 0 0

    In a recent tweet, Donald Trump quite modestly reminisced that before he won the presidency, "the world was gloomy" and "there was no hope." On Friday, as America opens a new page in its history, Rossiya Segodnya contributor Galust Sahakyan asks what changes can be expected in US policy, and whether Trump really can shake the planet from its gloom.

    On Friday, the air in the city of Washington DC is electric as Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. In the United States, Sahakyan recalled, "Trump has promised to abolish up to 70% of the laws passed under Obama." Efforts in that direction have already begun, starting with the Senate proceedings aimed at repealing and replacing Obamacare. 

    US President Barack Obama(R) and First Lady Michelle Obama(L) welcome Preisdent-elect Donald Trump(2nd-R) and his wife Melania to the White House in Washington, DC January 20, 2017
    © AFP 2016/ JIM WATSON
    Donald Trump Delivers First-Ever Speech as the US President (VIDEO)
    "On the whole," the journalist noted, "Trump has called for there to be more of a focus on the domestic development of the American economy, called for the US to stop supporting allies that don't want to spend sufficiently on their own security, called for Washington to stop interfering in the affairs of countries that don't threaten vital US interests, and threatened to withdraw from alliances and agreements that don't bring in profits for the US."

    Abroad, Sahakyan added, Trump's election in November was met with an eclectic mix of reactions, ranging from concern and outrage on one end and delight and hope on the other.

    For Europe's political establishment, the journalist noted, the reaction was mostly one of concern. "With Trump's arrival, Europe's biggest concern has been about the future of NATO and the risk that the US would veto the TTIP [trade pact]." In a telephone conversation with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg soon after the election, Trump attempted to allay any fears by stressing the importance of the alliance. Still, he has since reiterated his idea that NATO is an obsolete organization.

    On the NATO issue, Spanish political scientist Dr. Armando Fernandez Steinko told Sputnik that "Trump recognizes the US's inability to continue to finance its armed forces at the current level. This is evidence of realism, which I believe is present among whatever fantasies Trump might have."

    This, Steinko noted, would lead to "considerable tensions in NATO, and to a greater sense of pragmatism in international relations." The danger, the observer added, is that "Trump has promised a great deal to his voters, and that they now place great hopes in him, even though many of the promises cannot be fulfilled."

    "In Russia," Sahakyan wrote, "many associate Trump's arrival with a possible warming of Russian-US relations. Indeed, he has often spoken positively of President Putin, called for the restoration of friendly relations with Moscow and for cooperation in the fight against terrorism," something that caused outrage in many circles, Republican and Democrat, in the US. "So far, serious signals from the new administration have yet to come," the journalist noted, but "the conditions for it are there."

    US nationals to get a discount at Russian Army store on Trump's inauguration day
    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    US nationals to get a discount at Russian Army store on Trump's inauguration day

    Toxic Atmosphere
    © Sputnik/
    Haters Gonna Hate
    "In Japan, the main concerns in connection with Trump's victory [again] stem from questions about the future of the Japanese-US alliance, about the fate of the TTP [trade deal] and, of course, the fate of American bases on Japanese territory." 

    Speaking to Sputnik, Vladimir Grinyuk, a senior fellow at the Center for Japanese Studies at the Russian Academy of Sciences' Institute of Far East Studies, suggested that it may prove to be very difficult for Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to maintain a balance between the US and Russia under Trump.

    "Abe will try to maneuver between these two mutually exclusive directions," Grinyuk noted. "On the one hand, he is determined to develop relations with Moscow. On the other, Japan is tied up with the United States and is a member of the G7" economic club." Shinzo Abe met with Trump in mid-November, and has promised to schedule another meeting as soon as possible.

    Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe meets with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump (R) at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 17, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Cabinet Public Relations Office
    Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe meets with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump (R) at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 17, 2016

    Finally, Sahakyan recalled, China, perhaps more than anyone, was "a little more than wary of Trump's presidency." After all, the journalist noted, "Trump had criticized his predecessor, Barack Obama, for his 'soft' reaction to China's expansive efforts, including in the strategically important South China Sea."

    Speaking to Sputnik, Institute of Far East Studies expert Dmitri Mosyakov emphasized that "Trump determines for himself which international conflicts the US will continue to engage in, which ones it will reconsider and which it will remove altogether from its list. China is now the main rival of the United States, and the South China Sea issue is a convenient pretext to put pressure on Beijing."

    Copy of the local Chinese magazine Global People with a cover story that translates to Why did Trump win at a news stand in Shanghai. (File)
    © AFP 2016/ Johannes EISELE
    Copy of the local Chinese magazine Global People with a cover story that translates to "Why did Trump win" at a news stand in Shanghai. (File)

    Fortunately, Sahakyan stressed, "we shouldn't expect that all of Trump's anti-Chinese campaign rhetoric will be turned into real policy. For example, the introduction of import tariffs on Chinese goods is hardly feasible. Such a measure would not just do damage to world trade, but would be absurd, since a significant portion of the $480 billion in China's exports to the US consist of goods made by multinational firms containing US, Japanese and South Korean technology and components, and which are merely assembled in China."

    Ultimately, the journalist suggested, the first real chances to assess Trump's foreign policy chops and his intentions in the global arena will be the NATO summit in Brussels in the spring, and the G7 summit that follows in Italy in May. "If Trump shows up, of course," he jokingly concluded.

    Related:

    Moscow Sees Opportunity to Bring Russia-US Relations 'Out of the Dead End'
    Turkish PM Congratulates Trump on Inauguration, Hopes for Better Ties With US
    Eight Years of Obama's Presidency
    Trump Administration to Be Fresh Start, Opportunity to Unify US - Adviser
    US-China Trade War: Why the Prospects Remain Low
    Assad: Trump's Steps to Fight Terrorism to Face Backlash From US Media
    Tags:
    foreign policy, transition, geopolitics, political analysis, Shinzo Abe, Donald Trump, Europe, Japan, China, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Toxic Atmosphere
    Haters Gonna Hate
    Plane crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok