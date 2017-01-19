Register
18:23 GMT +319 January 2017
    Soldiers of a Eurocorps detachment carry the European Union flag to mark the inaugural European Parliament session on June 30, 2014, in front of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France

    Trump and NATO: 'Obsolete' Organization Could Yield to 'European Defense System'

    © AFP 2016/ PATRICK HERTZOG
    Europe
    647450

    French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve's recently call for an independent European defense system is an open recognition of the need to create a European army which would not depend on NATO, political scientist Christophe Reveillard told Sputnik France.

    German army tanks line up during the course of the NATO Noble Jump exercise on a training range near Swietoszow Zagan, Poland, June 2015. The German military has seen an increase in deployments for exercises in Eastern Europe and on Russia's borders since the start of the Ukrainian crisis in February 2014.
    © AP Photo/ Alik Keplicz
    NATO Military Build-Up in E Europe: 'Trump Will Continue Where Obama Stopped'
    In an interview with Sputnik France, Christophe Reveillard of the France-based National Center for Scientific Research described French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve's recent call for the creation of an independent European defense system an open recognition of the need to form a European army which would not depend on NATO.

    Earlier this week, Cazeneuve urged the establishment of a European defense system to guarantee Europe's independence in the light of US President-elect Donald Trump's criticism of NATO.

    On Monday, in an interview with The Times, Trump called NATO an "obsolete" organization, since it doesn't play much of a role in countering terrorism, while its member countries' contributions are not efficient.

    Cazeneuve, for his part, said that "European defense with European means, European investments, and European power projection capacity is necessary to provide the European Union… with independence."

    Commenting on this, Reveillard said that "it's funny but it all sounds like an [open] recognition, given that previous years have seen just low-key demands for the creation of an independent [European] army," which he said should be free from "America's NATO."

    Croatia's President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, Poland's President Andrzej Duda, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, Lithuania's President Dalia Grybauskaite, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, France's President Francois Hollande and Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan react as they observe a fly past during the NATO Summit in Warsaw, Poland July 8, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Kacper Pempel
    Trump's Remark on NATO 'Delegitimizes' the Alliance as a 'Relic of the Past'
    He added that like diplomacy, defense cannot be the result of a merger of various existing geopolitics and that the merger of nations and a federal state are needed for the creation of a real defense system.   

    Reveillard called for the hammering out of "a new federal and federalist vision of European defense," a task which he said cannot be implemented at the moment.

    He was echoed by Francois Lafond of the Paris-based Institute of Political Studies, who described the creation of a full-fledged European army wishful thinking.

    "We need to create, for example, battalions or to unite the units of national armies, capable of jointly taking part in an external theater of hostilities if necessary," he told Sputnik France.

    For his part, Socialist MP Jerome Lambert said in an interview with Sputnik France that one cannot pursue a foreign policy without a policy to protect strategic, economic and other interests.

    "So we are clearly talking about the emergence of European federalism, something that will take plenty of time," he said.

    Meanwhile, German politician and Bundestag MP Wolfgang Gehrke supported Trump's stance on NATO, saying that the alliance failed to ensure security worldwide and, on the contrary, contributed to greater instability.

    Demonstrators take part in a protest titled There is no Peace with NATO in front of the venue of the 51st Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, southern Germany (File)
    © AFP 2016/ SVEN HOPPE / DPA
    It's Time for NATO to Find Another Raison D'etre or Dissolve. Why Won't It?
    "Of course, NATO is outdated. It has not achieved any constructive results. It has aggravated crises. Their war against terror has fostered terror. We are in favor of dissolving NATO and replacing it with a European security system," the politician told Sputnik Germany.

    Gehrke also said that "it would be nice to have an American president who understands that the United States and Russia should jointly take responsibility for what is happening in the world."

    The politician also criticized the deployment of additional NATO forces and military equipment to Central and Eastern European nations as well as their transfer through German territory.

      jas
      It seems reasonable the European defense would have been independent from forces outside of the continent many years ago.
      Zoanthropy
      Don't arm the Germans/Europe,
      no more power to Brussels, the EU are an evil corrupt bunch.
      peaceactivist2
      Hope it is real obsolete as say. Any two police men, two men, two gangsters, mobsters, demonstrators, or even political leaders , would behave more violence, tougher, meaner, etc because there are two (or more).
      supportin reply tojas(Show commentHide comment)
      jas, 50 years ago would have been appropriate and wise. Now under-armed and unarmed countries--and also countries in Europe one would not trust with a sharp pair of scissors like Ukraine and Poland--are picking fights with other nations or starting internal ruckuses in the sure knowledge that US cowboys will ride to the rescue if trouble comes. In the meantime the USA wastes its precious and hard-earned treasure defending these EU gauntly-epic dilettante high-fashion poseur shoplifters which latter have double the percentage the US has of its GDP available to them for economic development while there are between 2 and 4 million homeless American potential and former workers out in the streets and in shelters because money is spent in the USA on defending Europe rather than developing its economy.

      They will not even defend their own women against rapists. Even squirrels, bears and wolves have the family unit integrity and the primal moral development to do that. The EU should therefore be behind bars in a zoo for the wild animals to visit.

      Even a domesticated bull would defend its herd of cows and calves. Not Europe. Defending their womenfolk is a hate crime now in Europe. Maybe NATO's EU partners should demand the USA do that for them too.
      Jeffrey Spinner
      EDS? Seriously? Anyone remember the EU countries of NATO couldn't hit a barn wall in Libya, so they had to call the US to get the job done?
      The EU by themselves will fall to a caliphate in 2 years. Pathetic.
      supportin reply toJeffrey Spinner(Show commentHide comment)
      Jeffrey Spinner, here in Fargo I have a Muslim friend who was a translator in Fallujah for the Marines, a decent guy with a family who love America. He laughs about the caliphate-to-come as most law-abiding Muslims (who BTW have no public voice in the US media any more than law-abiding non-activist blacks do) believe that the Middle East illegals were both tricked and ordered to invade the EU and USA not knowing that their leaders ordered this to happen in collusion with the West with the intent that all of these unwanted Muslims would be destroyed in Europe and North America.

      That is what Davos and Bilderberg were and are about: they are 21st century Evian Conferences. All they are about is mass murder for hire.
