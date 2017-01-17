MOSCOW, January 17 (Sputnik) — He noted that Russia "advocated for establishing sustained cooperation" to fight against cybercrime.

"I am not going to prove you why all of this is not true. … We have seen the attempts to prove it with evidence that has been fabricated, and from which the British and their colleagues from the United States are now trying to distance themselves," Lavrov told during a press conference.

© AFP 2016/ DON EMMERT Ex MI6 Spy Who Compiled Trump ‘Golden Showers’ Report Was FBI Source for FIFA Scandal

The alleged author of unsubstantiated "dossier" claiming to contain compromising material on US President-elect Donald Trump is a "fugitive cheat," Lavrov said.

"Some kind of an Mi-6 fugitive cheat," Lavrov told reporters.

He added that he was not intending to prove the unsubstantiated matter of these allegations based on the presumption of innocence.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that Christopher Steele, a former UK intelligence officer, has been identified as the author of the alleged Russian dossier on Trump. Steele currently heads the private security and investigations firm Orbis Business Intelligence.